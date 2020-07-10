IOL Travel launches FREE digital magazine

Everyone is yearning for a holiday post-Covid-19 as they crave the ocean views, learning about different cultures and putting their feet up for a much-needed break.

We hope that IOL Travel's first digital magazine will provide you with an escape you so desperately need.

The monthly travel magazine will be your go-to for the latest travel news, tips and tricks to help you plan your travels once it is safe to do so again. And, when that time comes, travellers will need a handbook on how to navigate in a Covid-19 world.

Our first edition is dedicated to helping travellers understand the "new normal" of travel and provides the necessary tips to ensure that your journey is a safe one.

This edition will show you how to navigate the airport (our 6 part step is worth the read) and tips on how you can save for your post-Covid-19 trip.

As masks will be mandatory, we offer some ideas on the best travel mask to get for your next trip. Also, check out our top Sho’t Left spots to check out in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

Our celebrity travel focus features supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell. The "Empire" actress has been very vocal on hygiene and safety during the pandemic, and there are some tips that you can learn from her.