IOL Travel’s free July 2021 edition takes you on a winter escape

It has been one year since we launched IOL Travel digital magazine. At that point, the world was in the thick of the pandemic, with people trying to familiarise themselves with a new lifestyle of mask-wearing and social distancing.

Some countries shut their borders completely. A year later, most of the world is opening up. Some people are vaccinated and ready to explore.

While restrictions are in place in South Africa, travellers can explore the country or venture abroad. When this magazine launched a year ago, I had no idea of its impact. What I did know was I wanted to create a magazine that people looked forward to every month.

A magazine that inspired, educated and offered instant wanderlust. This month’s edition, in partnership with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, celebrates the winter season.

Just like the magazines my mom would buy for me when I was younger. I hope this magazine does that and more when you turn its pages. What to expect this month

For those who are more summer fans, we share 5 reasons why winter is the best time to explore. We also share tips to plan your winter escape, from budgeting to creating the perfect itinerary for your trip. As always, we got you covered when it comes to the best places to warm the cockles of your heart (South Africa has some sizzling destinations).

And, if that doesn’t entice you, our best hot tub getaways is bound to offer some winter travel FOMO. There’s also some swoon-worthy snow holiday ideas in South Africa and Lesotho.