IOL Travel's September 2021 free edition takes you on South African escapes

As a student working a full-time job to earn money to pay for my studies, I relied on local experiences to fuel my wanderlust. Most of them were day trips to inexpensive attractions. While I yearned to escape to exotic destinations, South Africa allowed me to navigate the world of travel and savour all the treasures in my very own backyard.

When I eventually took that international trip, I found a list of reasons why South Africa was so special. Good weather. Myriad experiences to suit all kinds of travellers. Adventure. Culture. Cuisine. Endless road trip options. Friendly locals. During my holidays abroad, I learned to love my own country more. We want to travel the world but fail to appreciate the beautiful gems at home. This September, I urge you to plan a local trip. It could be in your city, province or another part of the country. Plan a bucket list of places you want to see and explore to your heart's content.

Celebrating South Africa This month's edition, in partnership with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, celebrates Tourism Month and South Africa's rich culture and heritage. Tourism Month is celebrated annually in September to highlight South Africa’s diverse tourism offerings and the sector’s contribution to the country’s economy. This year's World Tourism Day on September 27 celebrates "Tourism for inclusive growth”. This month, we uncover local attractions that you can visit for under R150 across the nine provinces, as well as heritage and cultural attractions you can enjoy in Durban, Cape Town and Joburg. If you are still apprehensive about checking into a hotel but want all the perks of their facilities, we share a few that allow activities for day visitors.