Ann Abel from Forbes magazine recently asked their travel experts to list their top 12 coolest neighbourhoods in the world and 2 of South Africa’s neighbourhoods were featured. Maboheng, Johannesburg:





Abel depicts Maboheng as:





“A no-go zone until the end of Apartheid in 1994, Johannesburg’s Maboneng has since transformed into a lively urban area with blossoming art and culinary scenes,” says Biggs Bradley. The compact neighbourhood is known for cultural attractions like the Museum of African Design, Arts on Main—a complex that was previously a series of dilapidated buildings and now has many cool galleries—restaurants and boutiques. The culinary offerings are widely diverse, with restaurants that specialize in everything from Ethiopian cuisine to health food. “One of the best spots for a meal is Che Argentine Grill, which offers delicious specialities like empanadas and a live tango band on weeknights.”





The picturesque fishing village of Kalk Bay is portrayed as:





“A seaside haven slightly removed from the bustle of Cape Town, the former fishing village Kalk Bay is attracting more than just the local surfer community,” says Marchant. “Blanketed with quaint cafes, rustic fishing boats and colourful storefronts, this vibrant harbour neighbourhood is recently the talk of the city. Olympia Café, a standby for locals, is an ideal launching pad for a day of False Bay coastline exploration. An intricate origami installation created by Kalk Bay local Sanae Sawada decorates the walls of the iconic café, which is just steps from the charming seal-invaded wharf.”





Other cities that featured are:

Barcelona: Sants

Washington, D.C.: Navy Yard

Amsterdam: Amsterdam Noord

Cartagena: Getsemani

Johannesburg: Maboneng

Tbilisi: Plekhanov

Panama City: Casco Viejo

Saigon: District 5

Athens: Keramikos

Seoul: Seongsu-dong

Chicago: Pilsen



