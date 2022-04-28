Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Keep your peepers peeled, FlySafair’s annual mega-sale is back

The airline has one goal in mind – bring the country to a standstill and halt productivity in the name of low-cost airfares for all. Photo Supplied

The airline has one goal in mind – bring the country to a standstill and halt productivity in the name of low-cost airfares for all. Photo Supplied

Published 3h ago

Share

After a two-year hiatus, local budget airline FlySafair has announced that its annual mega-sale is making a comeback.

The airline has one goal in mind – bring the country to a standstill and halt productivity in the name of low-cost airfares for all.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Some might call us mad. Others may say we’re crazy. But no matter what your opinion is, we at FlySafair are happy to announce that our annual mega-sale is back,” the company announced.

“We can’t tell you when it is or just how much we’ll be selling our tickets for yet, but we can tell you that after a two-year break, the flash sale returns with some unbeatable savings.”

In previous years, the low-cost airline had sold airline tickets for just a few rand, including airport taxes.

More on this

The last mega-sale was in 2019 when airline tickets were going for as little as R5.

Speaking about the very first year of these sales, chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said their first sale in 2015 was an important milestone for them.

“August 25, 2015, is a date etched into the walls of the FlySafair Head Office. This was the date of the first ever of these sales, where we sold tickets for just R1,” Gordon said.

Story continues below Advertisment

To be a part of the action keep an eye on flysafair.co.za and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Topics:

FlySafairBudget TravelBudget

Share