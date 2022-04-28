Keep your peepers peeled, FlySafair’s annual mega-sale is back

The airline has one goal in mind – bring the country to a standstill and halt productivity in the name of low-cost airfares for all.

After a two-year hiatus, local budget airline FlySafair has announced that its annual mega-sale is making a comeback.

“Some might call us mad. Others may say we’re crazy. But no matter what your opinion is, we at FlySafair are happy to announce that our annual mega-sale is back,” the company announced.

“We can’t tell you when it is or just how much we’ll be selling our tickets for yet, but we can tell you that after a two-year break, the flash sale returns with some unbeatable savings.”

In previous years, the low-cost airline had sold airline tickets for just a few rand, including airport taxes.