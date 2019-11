KFC couple Hector and Nonhlanhla offered several honeymoon destinations









The luxurious suite at the five-star Limpopo lodge AM Lodge where the couple has been offered a honeymoon. Picture: Twitter. In the spirit of Ubuntu, the South African public have opened their hearts and pockets after a video of an unknown man proposing to his girlfriend in a KFC went viral. The couple, just known as Hector Kansi and Nonhlanhla, have now been showered with donations for their dream wedding. Even celebrity chef Lesego Semenya has offered to make them a signature LesDaChef wedding cake.

Would be happy to make them a signature LesDaChef wedding cake if you haven't found a provider yet. πŸ˜‰ https://t.co/aauRo88UHR β€” Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) November 8, 2019

Now their honeymoon has been taken care of as well. According to to the latest on Twitter, five honeymoon destinations are on offer to the couple.

Proud to announce that @golimpopo is going to be the Honeymoon destination for our #KFCProposal and our exclusive 5* Luxury @amlodge_za will be their home for 2 blissful nights #OnlyInLimpopo #LoveLivesInLimpopo #MoreToEnjoy pic.twitter.com/mrVy8dpkgG β€” TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) November 8, 2019

The first is at five-star Limpopo lodge AM Lodge where they have been offered two nights accommodation. Sun City Resort also committed into giving the couple a weekend stay to celebrate their engagement while Tsogo Sun also offered a two-night stay at one their hotels.

We are in!

To celebrate their πŸ’ engagement in style, we are willing to offer the couple a weekend stay at the resort. Please DM us details. #KFCProposal https://t.co/rkGjpAth1d β€” Sun City Resort (@SunCityResortSA) November 8, 2019

Congratulations to this happy couple! We'd love to treat them to a 2-night stay, including breakfast at any Southern Sun hotel in South Africa. @KFCSA please DM us so that we can make the arrangements. Thank you. #KFCProposal β€” Tsogo Sun (@tsogosun) November 8, 2019

Kulula offered to fly them to Cape Town and sponsor five nights accommodation, while Castlelite has unlocked an extra cold honeymoon at the Extra Cold Republic.

Hey mzansi's favourite couple! Your honeymoon is on us! #kululaholidays are giving you a holiday in Cape Town, incl flights and 5 nights accommodation. βœˆοΈπŸŽ‰πŸ’šπŸ–οΈ #KFCProposal β€” kulula (@kulula) November 8, 2019

More gifts and sponsoring are being offered to the couple. We're are still uncertain when and where the wedding is taking place but we'll keep you updated on what's happening on the wedding of the year.