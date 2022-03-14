Kulula and British Airways suspension: How passengers are affected

The regulator said the airline company had not adequately addressed safety issues.

A spokesperson for the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said it had extended a 24-hour precautionary suspension of Comair's operator certificate indefinitely, Reuters reported.

In its investigations, the regulator said it had discovered three so-called “level 1” findings “which pose an immediate risk” and must be addressed immediately.

In response to the suspension, Kulula issued the following statement on its social media channels: “Despite working through the night, Comair will not be able to resume operations today. The SACAA still needs to review documentation provided overnight. We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA.”