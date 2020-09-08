10 facts about the KZN South Coast you should know

The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is home to some of the country’s most interesting and diverse sites and activities. Here are 10 facts about the South Coast you should know: The South Coast has the highest number of blue flag beaches in KZN Within KZN, there are six Blue Flag beaches, 5 of which are located on the KZN South Coast. Visitors can enjoy surfing, snorkelling and diving along this beautiful coast. The South Coast is home to the smallest desert in the world

Situated just 10 kilometres from Port Edward is the Red Desert. Stretching 200 metres in diameter, this recently-proclaimed nature reserve is also the world’s smallest desert and the site of many archaeological discoveries.

The South Coast is also known as ‘The Golf Coast’

With 11 golf courses alongside oceans and coastal forests, there is a green for every golfer. The diverse courses can be found at Umkomaas, Scottburgh, Selborne Park, Umdoni, Port Shepstone, Harding, Margate, Southbroom, San Lameer, Port Edward and the Wild Coast Sun.

The South Coast has two of the world’s top dive sites and Marine Protected Areas

Aliwal Shoal, just 5km offshore of the Umkomaas River, and Protea Banks, 8km off Shelly Beach, are both world-revered dive sites. These ocean sites are both Marine Protected Areas and have prompted numerous international documentaries and attracted an influx of global tourists.

It has a Motorsport South Africa approved racing track in KZN

Dezzi Raceway in Port Shepstone is the only Motorsport South Africa (MSA)-approved racing track in the province. Here many prestigious motorsport events take place. The track includes two purpose-built drift circuits for high-octane entertainment!

Home to the annual Sardine Run

Winter brings the planet’s biggest biomass migration close inshore of the region, giving visitors front-row seats to the ocean-based feeding frenzy. This is a must-see annual spectacle, as shoals of silverfish are followed by bigger fish, sharks, dolphins, whales and sea birds.

It has the highest gorge swing in the world

The Wild Gorge Swing in Oribi Gorge is the highest swing of its kind in the world. Located at the top of Lehr’s Waterfall, the swing is the equivalent of launching off a 55-storey building (165 metres). A definite bucket list addition for any thrill-seeker.

It has the most tidal pools in KZN

This family-friendly swimming destination has several tidal pools which provide sheltered beach swimming regardless of the surf conditions.

You can watch the Humpback Whale migration here

Between June and December, more than 30 000 Humpback Whales participate in the annual migration which can be viewed from any of the 58 KZN South Coast beaches, and the many oceanside restaurants and cafés.

The South Coast is an affordable holiday destination

With so many unique, family-friendly holiday activities, and a variety of accommodation options, the KZN South Coast is also an incredibly affordable domestic destination for the entire family.