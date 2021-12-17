A short drive from Durban is Ballito, a family-friendly destination worth exploring if you are visiting the city. Here are 10 family-friendly things to do in Ballito Flag Animal Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flag Animal Farm (@flag_animal_farm) If you or your kids love animals, head to Flag Animal Farm in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The Durban attraction is dubbed one of the best animal farm experiences. Home to more than 1000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas, the Ballito attraction offers daily shows, including reptile interactions, a milking show and wolf interaction. There are also outdoor areas for kids to play. Visit www.flaganimalfarm.co.za/ Sugar Rush Park and Jump Park Sugar Rush Park in Ballito incorporates adventure, adrenaline and family fun. Among the attractions include paintball, a reptile park and petting zoo, a trampoline park and a spa for the moms. Visit www.sugarrush.co.za or www.thejumppark.co.za

Holla Trails at Sugar Rush View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Rush Park (@sugarrushkzn) Sugar Rush Park also has Holla Trails, a vast series of trails for mountain bikers or trail runners from entry-level to experienced. The trails cross through the neighbouring farms with many places to stop, rest and take in the scenery. Visit www.sugarrush.co.za Ballito Junction

If it’s time for a bit of retail therapy or last-minute Christmas shopping, visit Ballito Junction. This mall has more than 200 stores as well as a cinema. It’s also home to the family-friendly 22JumpStreet indoor entertainment centre complete with trampolines and arcade games. Visit www.ballitojunction.co.za Monkeyland-KZN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merinda Schaub Photography (@merindaschaubphotography) Discover different species of exotic monkeys at this free-roaming primate sanctuary. The organisation aims to educate and foster a greater understanding of primates and the challenges they’re facing. Here, guests can enjoy a guided walking tour while spotting capuchin monkeys, ringtail and black-and-white ruffed lemurs, buff-cheeked gibbons, squirrel monkeys, black howler monkeys and spider monkeys. Visit www.monkeylandkzn.co.za Luthuli Museum

Luthuli Museum, a national cultural institution, preserves the philosophies and legacy of the Nobel laureate, the late Chief Albert Luthuli. The tour starts with a 15-minute video of his life, followed by a tour of the property. The guide shares insight into his days as a struggle icon. There is a life-size wax sculpture of Luthuli at his desk where travellers can snap selfies with the late struggle hero’s statue. Visit www. luthulimuseum.org.za Burnedale Farm and Nursery

This is a beautiful venue where visitors can enjoy a great meal at the café and indulge in some high-end retail therapy while the little ones run freely around the farm, exploring the playground and meeting the many farm animals. For more details, visit the ‘Burnedale Farm’ Facebook page. Crocodile Creek Crocodile Creek is home to more than 6 000 Nile crocodiles, alligators, snakes and other crocodilian species. There’s also a curio shop to browse, and a great restaurant overlooking the crocodiles’ den. Visit www.crocodilecreek.co.za

Ballito Ski Park View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballito Ski Park (@ballitoskipark) For a full day of action, head to Ballito Ski Park. Here visitors can partake in skiing, jet ski rides, tub riding, slip n slides or even the massive Viking slide. There’s also paintball and archery tag for those wanting some out-the-water adventure. Visit www.ballitoskipark.co.za The Market at Lifestyle Centre