10 hidden treasures on the KZN South Coast

The KZN South Coast is fast becoming a top attraction for travellers as it offers a myriad of travel experiences for all ages. Here are 10 hidden treasures you should visit in KZN South Coast:

KZN South Coast shipwrecks With its ominous coastline, you will find many shipwrecks with shoreline museums. Visitors can peruse the ancient relics at the Port Shepstone Maritime Museum or explore the Sao Joao Portuguese Monument in Port Edward that delve into the 1552 Sao Joao shipwreck. Other shipwrecks to see, include The Uni XII in Pennington, The Nevonia 1934 in Umzumbe, The Nightingale 1933 in Palm Beach, The Ivy 1876 in Glenmore, and the Sao Bento 154 in Port Edward. Mzamba Fossils and Petrified Forest, Port Edward

The incredible Petrified Forest has hikes among the trees which were actually washed downriver and deposited in the area millions of years ago. Enjoy a guided tour of the forest and savour the views. Weza Forest, Harding Weza Forest nature reserve, also known as Ingeli Forest, allows visitors to enjoy a scenic walk, birding or go biking along the trails. Look out for baboons, vervet and samango monkeys and tree dassies.

Sweetdale Ventures, Margate Within 120 hectares of lush coastal nature is Sweetdale Ventures, a space for thrilling adventures and family fun. Guests can enjoy mountain bike trails, such as the short 4.1km ride or more strenuous 9.5km ride and 175 elevation gain. There’s also running and walking on the alpine trail for those seeking fitness. Pistols Saloon & Wild West Museum, Ramsgate

You won't want to miss this. Take in the incredible cowboy memorabilia and history of Billy the Kid and Jesse James at Pistols Saloon & Wild West Museum. Enjoy arcade-style games or enjoy a drink at the bar. The Cellar Boutique Restaurant, Port Shepstone The Cellar at Honeywood in Sea Park offers relaxed South Coast fine dining at its best. You can enjoy an array of flavours by chef Dylan Smith from an option of menus. They also offer a great selection of South African wines to pair with your meal.

Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre More local culture can be experienced at this incredible creative arts and heritage facility. Visitors can enjoy a truly authentic cultural experience, learning more about African history, traditions and indigenous knowledge. KwaNzimakwe Cultural Experience, near Port Edward

This is an exciting trail network just inland of the Mpenjati Nature Reserve. Here, visitors can experience the area’s natural beauty as well as local culture and traditions. Hikers, birdwatchers and 4x4 enthusiasts will all find their place along these trails. Good Life Café, Shelly Beach This café offers a laid back spot during a day of exploring. Enjoy a coffee, freshly-pressed juice, smoothie or tasty meal. There's also a drive-through option. There’s free wi-fi and a children’s play area for families.