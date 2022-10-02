10 most popular cruise destinations

There are plenty of reasons to set sail and enjoy the “great blue”. Cruise holidays are easy to plan and a great way to have fun as a couple, friends or family. A cruise offers great value for your money since the fares include nearly everything you’ll need for a fantastic trip.

From food, to accommodation, daytime and evening entertainment and transportation between destinations, everything is covered and planned out for you. Some cruise liners have all the amenities you need making them flosting hotels. Picture: Unsplash If you actually think about it, cruise ships are floating cities with all amenities you can consider under one roof. From spas, theatres, discos, restaurants and gyms, you name it, it’s there. Tired of being out at sea, the you can always jump and put your feet on the ground at the nearest port. A cruise also offers the opportunity to go on multiple destinations at once so here are some popular cruise destinations to consider for that much-needed break.

Durban, South Africa The MSC Sinfonia luxury cruise liner coming into the Durban Harbour. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Most Africa cruises run from mid-autumn to mid-spring, roughly October through May, with the most popular months being December and January. Africa cruises have port stops in the Indian Ocean, such as the Bay of Natal or islands in the ocean. Durban’s cruise ship terminal is found in a commercial hub or port, however the closest tourist facility to the port terminal is uShaka Marine World, which has an open-air mall called Village Walk that contains souvenir and surf shops and restaurants. Being at the Point Waterfront will give you access to new restaurants overlooking the bay and you can also watch ships coming in and out of the port.

A scenic walk along the promenade or Golden Mile is also on the cards or take a a trip further inland to visit the Valley of Thousand Hills. The Mediterranean Experience the rich culture and romance of old Italian towns. Picture: Unsplash Cruising the Mediterranean is an all-round, comprehensive cruise experience. There are plenty of breath-taking destinations like the Greek Islands, ancient Rome, Barcelona, Monaco, Venice and Dubrovnik to explore in one go if you give yourself time.

This large secluded sea has served as the birthplace of civilisation and likely the first area that connected different cultures. With the comfort of being on a cruise ship, the world’s your oyster. Norway Fjords Experience winding in and out of towering fjords, some home to picturesque fishing villages. Picture: Unsplash There is nothing more exhilarating than a cruise along the Norwegian coast. Experience winding in and out of towering fjords, some home to picturesque fishing villages.

You will get to see Norway’s stunning natural beauty from up close. The drawcard to this cruise is that it is epic every season of the year. Summer brings long days and wonderfully green scenery, while winter is perfect for watching the Northern Lights. The Caribbean The Caribbean islands are the perfect destination for cruises with easily accessible ports. Picture: Unsplash The Caribbean continues to live up to its status as the most iconic cruise destinations. It consists of numerous island nations, all boasting their own character, spirit and culture.

Typically, cruises to the Caribbean are divided into the Western and Eastern Caribbean and the Southern Caribbean. The Western focuses on Mexico and the central American coast while the Eastern will take you to The Bahamas, The Cayman Islands and the Dominican Republic. The latter will take you to St Kitts, Antigua and Martinique. Mombasa, Kenya

Tourists visit the ancient Fort Jesus Monument in Mombasa, Kenya. Picture: Joy Nabukewa As east Africa’s largest port, Mombasa is a cosmopolitan city rich in diverse cultural influences in Kenya. The city provides travellers access to the city’s white-sand beaches lined with coconut palms, a historical and walkable Old Town, a colourful spice market and even a crocodile farm. Explore Mombasa Marine National Park and Reserve for terrific diving and snorkelling among colourful coral reefs and cerulean waters or head to the Haller Park animal sanctuary to meet ancient tortoises, giraffes and crocodiles. Fort Jesus, a 16th-century Portuguese military stronghold that overlooks the Indian Ocean, is a Unesco World Heritage Centre worthy of a visit.

Japan Explore Japan’s greenery and mountains when you dock at the island. Picture: Unsplash Japan is one of the best Asian destinations to set sail to and explore. The country is rich with culture and technology worthy of envy. Japan has the mesmerising crowds of Tokyo but also the tranquillity of mountain retreats. There are volcanoes and lakes, a myriad of temples and towering skyscrapers to look forward to seeing.

Nosy Be, Madagascar Nosy Be has some of Madagascar’s most beautiful beaches. Picture: System Off the north west coast of Madagascar lies Nosy Be, which translates to “big island” in reference to the smaller islands that surround it. Disembark off your cruise line and swim, snorkel, sail and surf as Nosy Be is regarded as having Madagascar’s best and most beautiful beaches.

Inland, lose yourself in scenic landscape of waterfalls and crater lakes, home to the island’s unique inhabitants, such as the endangered black lemur, chameleons, camouflage geckos, snakes and frogs. Cape Town, South Africa Enjoy Cape Town’s scenery with a Table Mountain Cable ride. Photo: Ross Jansen The Mother City of South Africa has stunning coastal views, a captivating history, exceptional food and wine and incredible wildlife.

Possible adventures include taking a cable car up the famous Table Mountain to take in the impressive vista or surfing, hiking and paragliding. Most cruises dock at Cape Town’s port and foodies will love the outstanding cuisine on offer or take trips to the famous wine-growing regions, including Stellenbosch, Constantia and Paarl. Meanwhile, history fans will discover a raw and compelling history in Cape Town centred around Nelson Mandela and apartheid.

Alaska Visitors stand on Creek Street, built on stilts above Ketchikan Creek in Ketchikan, Alaska. Creek Street’s buildings now house shops, galleries and cafes. Picture: John O Lumpkin Alaska is arguably your best option if you’re after a scenic cruise to wild extremes. Cruises to the “Last Frontier” of America typically start from cities like Seattle and Vancouver. On the way, the ships will stop at epic locations such as the Tracy Arm Fjord, Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage, Juneau and Skagway. This is also one of the best cruise destinations for wildlife watching, including everything from bears and eagles to orcas and sea otters.

Antarctica Tourists are flocking to the white continent with wildlife such as the emperor penguin. Picture: John Yeld Also known as the White Continent, cruises to Antarctica are very exclusive and a learning opportunity. Your Antarctic expedition cruise will thoroughly acquaint you with Antarctica’s wondrous ice wildernesses, bringing out your inner explorer as you tour colossal glacier fronts, dazzling berg-filled bays, and shorelines surrounded by towering, snow-swept mountains. Some cruise lines offer special science-based activities that delve into the incredible Antarctic ecosystem.