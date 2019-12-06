10 reasons to visit the South Coast this summer









The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal is a summer paradise filled with beaches, adventure and everything in between. Picture: Supplied. The South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal remains an iconic destination for South African travellers. Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism said there are many reasons the KZN South Coast continues to draw in holidaymakers. “From our Blue Flag beaches and internationally-rated diving sites, through to our nature reserves and extreme outdoor activities, everyone is ensured of a memorable holiday experience,” she said.



Here are some experiences to add to your itinerary:



KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails Picture: Supplied. Get a taste of traditional culture and natural beauty through any of the three recently-opened multi-trails: the 20km 4x4 trail: 10-kilometre trail run and the 4km hiking trail traversing the Mpenjati River valley. Nkomba Conservation Area Take a hike through the recently rehabilitated Nkomba site, located within the Pennington Conservancy. This significant environmental gem gives visitors a view of what can be achieved when space is transformed back to its natural status.



Surfing lessons

Picture: Supplied.

Find out what all the fuss is about by taking up some introductory surf lessons with any number of local surf schools. Become one with the waves this summer.



Gamalakhe Township experience

Get a taste of local history during this enlightening township experience, discovering the history of forced removals and establishment of Tin Town. You should also explore vibrant Ugu Sport & Leisure Centre, which was created as a practice stadium for the 2010 FIFA World Cup™, an ideal venue for conferences, events and exhibitions.

Shark diving

Picture: Supplied.

Get an up-close experience with some of the oceans’ most important inhabitants with any number of reputable shark diving organisations.

Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve

Experience the grassland, parkland, wetland and coastal forest habitats indigenous to this area and home to more than 300 bird species and a variety of beautiful wildlife. Take it in with a hiking trail or 4x4 adventure, whatever tickles your fancy.



Crocworld Conservation Centre

Picture: Supplied.

The perfect family day out can be found in Scottburgh’s Crocworld Conservation Centre, home to a wide variety of local birds and animals. Make sure to visit at 11 am or 3 pm for the crocodile feeding and talk.

The December holiday programme also includes a snake demonstration at 10.15am, a vulture feeding every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 2pm, a fun (and safe) snake and crocodile interaction session at 1.30pm daily. Henry the Nile Crocodile’s 119th birthday celebration is on Monday, December 16.

Wild 5 Adventures

Suspension bridges, wild water rafting, abseiling, foefie slides, wild swing jumps are just some of the attractions at Oribi’s Wild 5 Adventures. Feel the ultimate adrenaline rush with this award-winning adventure company.



MTB Trails

Picture: Supplied.

The incredible natural landscape within the KZN South Coast has seen mountain bikers countrywide and beyond drawn to the many well-maintained trails. Ingeli Forest Lodge, Lake Eland Nature Reserve, Clearwater Trails, Rocky Bay are just some of the places to explore on the KZN South Coast.



The Golf Coast

Picture: Supplied.

The region is home to 11 golfing destinations, most of them set against a backdrop of endless ocean views and designed within the indigenous coastal vegetation.

