11 things to do this spring on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast

When it comes to adventure, the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is always the best place to be. It is home to unlimited opportunities all the way from the sea to the hinterland.

South Africa has seen a resurgence of travel and tourism this year with many people really looking to enjoy a completely different experience in nature after Health Minister Joe Phahla lifted all travel restrictions and coronavirus mandates. The following things are uniquely designed experiences that will keep the entire family engaged. Ocean adventures

Shark cage diving is a favourite on the KZN South Coast. Picture:John Miller Why not take a dip in the Indian Ocean? The warm Indian Ocean has limitless water-based adventures to be found along this 120km coastal stretch. The Marine Protected Areas of Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks also happen to be two of the world’s top-rated dive sites, with scuba divers, free-divers and snorkellers swimming among sharks, rays, dolphins and more. You can also whale watch, dive and practice deep-sea fishing for the avid anglers. The KZN South Coast is home to six Blue Flag Beaches, extensive tidal and rock pools, as well as some of the best surf spots in the country.

Extreme adventures Zipline across the Oribi Gorge with Wild Five Adventure. Picture: Supplied If you’re an adrenaline junkie, then the Oribi Gorge is just for you. It’s the perfect setting for some extreme outdoor activities. The award-winning Wild 5 Adventures offers a variety of adrenaline-pumping activities that cater to the entire families ‘interests and desires. Start with the Wild Gorge Swing - the highest swing of its kind – which drops 55 storeys!

There’s also the 80-metre cable suspension bridge which takes adventurers 130 metres off the ground, and a zipline across Oribi Gorge. Paintball, quad biking and white-water rafting are also on the agenda. Safari adventure See some wildlife at Lake Eland Game Reserve. Picture: Supplied Hunting for an African adventure? Then spend some time with wildlife at the Lake Eland Game Reserve in Oribi Gorge.

Visitors can enjoy a self-drive game drive or even bike ride through the African savannah, taking in the incredible views while spotting resident buck, zebra, birds and more. There are also wonderful fishing spots and picnic sites around the reserve. Racing adventure Port Shepstone’s Dezzi Raceway. Picture: Justin Klusener (Supplied) If high-octane excitement is called for, then Port Shepstone’s Dezzi Raceway is on the agenda.

This happens to be the only Motorsport South Africa (MSA)-approved racing track in the province, and plays host to some fantastic, spectator-friendly motor-sports events throughout the year. Sit on the side of two purpose-built drift circuits for some fast-paced entertainment. Cave exploration

Explore the Kwaxolo Caves and get to see some San paintings. Picture: Catherine Hofmeyr/Supplied Fuse history, heritage and exciting escapades at KwaXolo Caves Adventures. This is a memorable excursion into the hinterland where visitors are securely harnessed and hike via a cable-and-rung system to the caves which are adorned with centuries-old San paintings. The tour has been recently upgraded with an extended via ferrata system, high wire bridge, 1km long zipline and walkway bridge.

Agricultural adventure Mac Banana obstacle adventure course. Picture: Supplied The subtropical climate and fertile soil make the KZN South Coast a farming haven – and now tourists have the opportunity to explore these beautiful farmlands with the Agri-CULTURE Tours. A fantastic stop on this agricultural excursion is Mac Banana Estate & Adventures in Munster where there’s really something for everyone – shopping, eateries and more than 20 adventure activities to try out, including adventure golf, pony rides, paintball and a banana farm tour.

Multi-trail adventure KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails. Picture: Supplied The Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom is home to The Great Drives a series of journeys into the rural heartland with the opportunity to learn more about the tradition and culture that makes this place so special. KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails forms part of this experience, giving tourists the opportunity to visit an authentic Zulu village while also hiking, biking or 4x4 adventuring along these incredible trails.

Water park adventure Take a splash with the kids at The Wild Waves Water Park. Picture: Supplied The warmer weather means it’s time to cool things off at The Wild Waves Water Park in Port Edward. This is the ultimate family adventure offering an assortment of aquatic rides, slides, tubes, pedal boats, plunge pools and the Lazy River suited to all ages. Horse riding adventure

Enjoy the ocean on horseback at Selsdon Park Estate. Picture: Supplied Why not take in the coastal sights and sounds from horseback? Selsdon Park Estate in Trafalgar offers horseback excursions along the beaches and into the farmlands and coastal forests, with guides able to assist everyone from beginners through to equestrian professionals. Flying, biking and gliding adventures Test your riding skills with mountain biking at Clearwater Trails. Picture: Supplied But if horseback doesn’t appeal, then true adventurers can take in the KZN South Coast from the skies! World of Wings in Umkomaas offers microlight flips in 15-minute, 30-minute or one-hour time slots, with incredible views of Aliwal Shoal, Scottburgh and the lower South Coast.

Uvongo Airtrack Aviation, the Margate-based aviation service provider, also offers scenic helicopter and aeroplane flights for a great aerial view of the coastline. Mountain biking enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice when it comes to trail rides along the KZN South Coast, and there’s also the option of Segway Gliding Tours from Port Edward for those who want to enjoy the sights…without too much hard work! Golfing adventures