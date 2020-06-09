14 spots in KZN to explore this weekend during level 3

As lockdown restrictions are easing, there’s plenty of tourist spots that are opening for locals to start exploring again. While flying is strictly for business travellers, locals can escape to attraction within their city - attractions that offer level 3 lockdown regulated activities like hiking and self game drives. If you are in KwaZulu-Natal, KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife has opened many of its game resorts. Here are some of the attractions opened in the province: Umhlanga Lagoon: Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve include mainly coastal dune forest and aquatic habitats such as reed beds and shallow well-vegetated ponds, according to the Durban Tourism website.

Visit www.durban-tourism.com/Umhlanga-Lagoon.html

Kranskloof Nature Reserve: Krantzkloof Nature Reserve is popular for all ages, from children, parents and teenagers. This reserve is known for their unique waterfalls and range of animals like the zebra, bushbuck and duiker. The reserve offers 21 kilometres of trails.

Visit https://kknr.org.za/

Didima Resort: Didima lies within the Cathedral Peak valley of the Maloti-Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site. It is a four-hour drive from Durban.

Visit www.kznwildlife.com/didma.html

Giant’s Castle: Giant’s Castle is situated in the central part of the Maloti-Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site, about three hours from Durban.

Visit www.kznwildlife.com/Giants%20Castle.html

Royal Natal: Royal Natal National Park has some of the best mountain scenery in Africa. The main feature is the world-famous Amphitheater, a rock wall approximately that is approximately five km in length and approximately 500m high.

Visit www.royalnatal.info

Midmar Nature Reserve: Midmar Resort is situated on the shores of the Midmar Dam within the Midmar Nature Reserve close to the town of Howick in KwaZulu-Natal.

Visit www.kznwildlife.com/Midmar.html

Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park: Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park is a premier, “Big Five” park; home to lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino. Its rich plant-life, grasslands and forests support a wide variety of other game animals. Enjoy a self-drive safari as you take in nature around you.

Visit www.kznwildlife.com/Hilltop.html

All game reserves under ISimangaliso Wetlands Park World Heritage Site: Visit https://isimangaliso.com/

Other spots opened include Wagendrift Nature Reserve, Weenen Nature Reserve, Umlalazi Nature Reserve, Chelmsford Nature Reserve, Ithala Game Reserve and Kenneth Steinberg.



