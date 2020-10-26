20 things to do on the KZN South Coast for under R150

The KZN South Coast offers plenty budget-friendly activities. Here are 20 activities you can do for under R150 in KZN South Coast. 1. Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve in Scottburgh This stunning coastal forest boasts many hiking trails that give visitors the chance to view a range of bird and wildlife. It is ideal for a family day out and picnic in nature. Entry costs R30 per adult, R15 for children under 12. Call 039 974 2222 or 073 911 8200 or email [email protected]

2. TC Robertson Nature Reserve in Scottburgh

The coastal forest on the south bank of the Mapambanyoni River offers many great trails and picnic spots, just a 10 minutes’ walk from the beach. Entry costs R30 per vehicle with 5 passengers, R10 more for an added passenger.

Call 082 406 9891 or email [email protected]

3. Ntelezi Msane Heritage Site in Mthwalume

The cultural and heritage site honours the liberation stalwarts who were arrested here in 1906. The heritage centre showcases local African history, as well as sharing indigenous knowledge and creative arts.

Entry costs R140 per person for a minimum of five people per group. Call 060 473 3712 or [email protected]

Visit www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za

4. Umzumbe Surf Camp

Run by Ali and Rich, owners of SA Surfari and South African Surf Tours, visitors can hire out surfboards from the Umzumbe Surf House. Those willing to pay a bit more can learn to surf with a few lessons. Entry costs R150 for board hire. Call 073 536 8728

Visit www.umzumbesurfcamp.com

5. BBS Farm in Southport

The female owned agri-tourism gives visitors tours of the macadamia nut and tomato plantations grown by the local community. Entry costs R50 per adult, R30 for children aged 8 to 18 years.

Call 079 568 1815.

6. Wild 5 Adventures in Oribi Gorge

Located at the Oribi Gorge Hotel property and set amidst world-renowned view sites, Wild 5 Adventures has a series of incredible guided hiking and birding trails. Entry costs R25 per adult, R20 for children aged 6 to 12 years.

Call 082 566 7424 or [email protected]

7. Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve near Port Shepstone

This is a wonderfully scenic area with many excellent hiking opportunities just 21 kilometres inland of Port Shepstone. Entry costs R30 per adult, R15 for children aged 3 to 12 years

Call 039 679 1644 or [email protected] Visit www.kznwildlife.com

8. Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide near Port Shepstone

Located close to the Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve, the Barry Porter Memorial Vulture Viewing Hide gives visitors the chance to observe Cape Vultures in their natural habitat. Entry costs R100 per adult, free for children under 14 years.

Call 072 893 3794. Visit www.vulturehide.blogspot.com

9. Lake Eland Game Reserve

The family-friendly spot offers self-drive game drives to view a variety of wildlife. There are also horse rides, bike trails, 4x4 trails and picnic sites, with an on-site restaurant and tea garden alongside a children’s playground. Entry costs R65 per adult, R40 per child under 8 years.

Call 039 687 0395 or [email protected]

Visit www.lakeelandgame reserve.co.za

10. Pure Venom in Shelly Beach

Known as the biggest reptile farm in Africa, Pure Venom in Shelly Beach gives visitors the chance to view a wide variety of reptile species bred at the farm. There is also a petting zoo with farm animals and many exotic birds. Entry costs R120 per adult, R90 per child aged 4 to 12 years. Call 082 492 8256 or [email protected]

Visit www.purevenom.com

11. River Valley Nature Reserve in Manaba

River Valley Nature Reserve in Manaba showcases a series of walking trails, visitors can visit a variety of ecosystems home to abundant birdlife, antelope and small mammals. There are picnic facilities on site. Entry costs R25 for people over 2 years. Call 083 263 5537 or visit www.rivervalleynaturereserve.co.za

12. Polka.dot.coco in Umdoni

These local crafters specialise in handmade accessories using locally-sourced material with their range including African prints, beaded earrings, beaded hair clips, wooden lapel pins, African Bowties as well as necklaces. Entry costs between R80 and R150. Call Nelly and Zi Zama on 076 681 1516 or 081 5087672 or email [email protected]

13. Butterfly Valley Farm in Ramsgate

The farm specialises in indigenous butterflies with on-site butterfly breeding giving visitors the chance to view this unique life cycle. Outside of the butterflies, the centre has several interesting creatures to view, including bearded dragons and Australian spiny leaf insects. Entry costs R75 per adult, R30 for children 3 to 13 years. Call 073 422 5357 or 072 235 3688 or visit www.butterflyfarm.co.za

14. Riverbend Crocodile Farm in Southbroom

Visitors can view some 200 resident Nile crocodiles and enjoy daily crocodile feeds. The on-site Crocodile Café also serves great meals and snacks. Entry costs R80 per adult, R40 per child over 3 years

Call 039 316 6204 or visit www.crocodilecrazy.co.za

15. KwaXolo Caves

KwaXolo Caves, home to historical San rock paintings dating back centuries, offers guided hiking route with visitors securely harnessed as they walk along the mountainside. Entry costs R150 per adult, R120 per child 8 to 16 years. Call 076 185 3447 or 074 887 3742.

16. Mpenjati Nature Reserve in Trafalgar

For an incredible outdoors’ experience, this coastal reserve has two stunning hiking trails; the Ipithi Trail on the south bank of the river is 1.2 kilometres, and the Yengele Trail, which winds through the dune forests is 1.8 kilometres. Entry costs R15 per adult, R5 per child under 12 years. Call 0784756792 or visit www.kznwildlife.com

17. Beaver Creek Coffee Estate near Port Edward

The world’s southernmost coffee plantation gives visitors the chance to explore this fragrant farm, with coffee tasting and the on-site restaurant a delicious addition.

Entry costs R60 per adult. Call 039 311 2315 or visit www.beavercreek.co.za

18. Clearwater Trails in Port Edward

Clearwater Trails showcases extensive mountain biking trails, weaving through macadamia nut and banana plantations, small forested areas, open grasslands, dams and streams. There are also views of the Umtamvuna River Gorge and the Indian Ocean from the trails. Entry costs R20 per adult. Call 083 549 6710 or visit www.clearwatertrails.co.za

19. The Red Desert near Port Edward

This is KZN South Coast’s most unique geographic formations and the smallest desert in the world at only 200m in diameter. The desert consists of red soil beneath which has been found archaeological artefacts dating back millions of years. Entry costs R30 per adult. Call 083 631 9331 or visit www.reddesertnaturereserve.co.za

20. Umtamvuna Nature Reserve in Port Edward

Another great day out is this stunning coastal reserve which has several marked trails for fantastic wild- and birdlife viewing. There is even a large colony of endangered Cape vultures which can be observed in their nesting sites. Entry costs R20 per person. Call 039 311 2383 or visit www.kznwildlife.com