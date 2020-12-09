3 laid back activities to try in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you want to experience KZN in all its glory, here's three places to include in your summer bucket list. Enjoy a drink at The Lighthouse Bar at the Oyster Box What better way to experience a Durban summer than with a cocktail in hand and views of the ocean? The Lighthouse Bar at The Oyster Box is the perfect place to watch the sunset. Sitting on the terrace that looks onto the beach and the uMhlanga lighthouse, the red and white colour decor scheme echoes the lighthouse and is a perfect backdrop. Try their signature uMhlanga Sling or their non-alcoholic Ginger Rock Shandy. There is also a gin menu. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oyster Box Hotel (@theoysterbox) Call 031 514 5018.

Go litchi picking at The Litchi Orchard

Litchi season is in December, so round up your friends for an afternoon of picking. The Litchi Orchard in Ballito also has The Shed, an outdoor eatery and bar, beautiful artisanal shops, live music nights, markets and fresh air and greenery to enjoy. Entrance is R150 (cash only) per person. It includes eating as many litchis as you can while picking and taking home a bucket of 1.6kg litchis.

Message 064 763 6457 via WhatsApp or email: [email protected]

What’s SUPing

Explore the Point waterfront in a whole new way with Xpression On The Beach. Situated 200m from uShaka Marine World, they are equipped for all forms of beach entertainment, from surfboard to bicycle hire.

Go kart along the promenade or take a cruise to the skatepark on one of their boards. They also offer stand-up paddleboarding lessons. One on-one private lessons cost R300; for groups with two to four people, it’s R250 per person, and for groups of over five, it’s R200 per person.

Visit xpressiononthebeach.com

ICYMI: Read our summer holiday IOL Travel digital magazine here.