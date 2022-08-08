3 places in Mzansi to enjoy a safari on a budget

Feeling the pinch of the rising costs of everything? Here are three ways to have a safari experience without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a couple, student or family, there is something for everyone. Just make sure that you plan ahead and quickly so that you can go off into the bush and experience South Africa’s safari heritage.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thanda Safari Mid-Week Romantic Getaway Thanda Safari, a 5-star private game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, is offering couples the perfect romantic getaway in the African bush. For those romantics at heart, the game reserve has a Romance Package on offer. The package is a mid-week special and includes two unforgettable nights at either Thanda Safari Lodge or Thanda Tented Camp, game drives with guide and tracker, all meals and selected beverages, a private moonlit dinner, a bottle of Cap Classique and a 30-minute couple’s massage.

The mid-week special applies from Sunday through to Thursday and excludes peak season from 16 December to 10 January 2023. This package also excludes a conservation levy of R220 per person per stay, gratuities and all items of a personal nature.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thanda Safari (@thandasafari) SANParks offers student discounts South African National Parks (SANParks) announced the opening of its Soweto based booking office in Vilakazi Street as well as its partnership with Varsity Vibe, South Africa’s first student discount app.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to SANParks this partnership comes at a time when the travel and tourism industry is hard at work trying to find innovative ideas of inspiring travel. “The partnership with Varsity Vibe, offers exclusive deals on accommodation, camping and activities, which includes a 30% discount to active members at selected national parks during specified periods on the Varsity Vibe App,” said SANParks acting chief executive officer, Hapiloe Sello. Sello said that with this announcement, SANParks hopes to position itself as the primary holiday destination among the domestic market and specifically the youth, raise awareness of SANParks brand, as well as increase the number of black visitors to the National Parks.

Story continues below Advertisement

SANParks launches 17th annual SA National Parks Week SANParks has also revealed it will be launching its 17th annual SA National Parks Week from 11 to 16 September 2022. This initiative is in partnership with Total South Africa and First National Bank. The week grants free access to most of the 22 national parks for day visitors, especially people from the local communities. Since its inception in 2006, National Parks Week, under the theme “Know Your National Parks”, has seen an influx of over 619 252 day visitors in all participating parks.