3 SA self-catering suggestions for under R950

Self-catering accommodation offers all the mod cons of a hotel room but with kitchen and lounge facilities. Some units or villas at hotels or lodges do not offer food as part of the package, which results in cheaper rates. Here are some suggestions.

Glen Ormond, KwaZulu-Natal This gem, in the KZN Midlands, is an hour and a half away from Durban. Despite offering luxurious 4-star accommodation, the property is well priced and ideal for those who seek tranquillity. The five cottages all have a large lounge area, a TV with DSTV, plush linen, and some have a kitchen. Activities include self-guided nature walks and birdwatching.

Moonflower Cottages, Gauteng Moonflower Cottages offer relaxed, comfortable “home from home” accommodation in Joburg. This is conveniently located close to major attractions in the city, and guests can choose one, two or three-bedroom units with modern kitchens, spacious living areas, percale linen and free wi-fi.

Guests can enjoy the swimming pool and garden or take a walk in Delta Park. Rates start from R850 a person a night. Visit www.moonflowercottages.co.za/ Horizon Cottages, Western Cape

Horizon Cottages, close to the foot of Table Mountain national park in the tranquil coastal village of Noordhoek, offer self-catering accommodation from R950 a night.

The Cabanas come with a king-size bed, bathroom, sitting area and a wooden deck that overlooks the pool. Attractions close to the property include Silvermine Reserve, Long Beach and Imhoff’s farm. Visit www.horizoncottages.co.za What you need to know *While self-catering accommodation (and use of the property’s amenities) is cheaper than most hotel rates, travellers have to factor in meals and activity costs.