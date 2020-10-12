3 South Coast extreme adventures to enjoy

The KwaZulu-Natal South Coast is a renowned leisure tourism destination, and while sunbathing and seaside strolls might appeal to some, the region is also home to some of the most extreme outdoor adventures for visiting thrill-seekers. Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism, said: "The captivating landscape, resident wildlife and adventurous spirit of the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast make it the ultimate destination for tourists looking for something extreme. “Whether it’s speed, heights or close encounters with apex predators, the area has the world-class facilities and services suited to any type of extreme adventure.” Offroad biking and 4x4 adventures The inviting sub-tropical climate makes the KZN South Coast a popular outdoor sporting destination with a variety of incredible 4x4, mountain biking and offroad biking routes.

Ugu South Coast Tourism recently launched the KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails as part of the Great Drives Out routes. This offers tourists the chance to experience the stunning coastal landscape through 4x4 excursions and trail or mountain biking adventures.

Microlight adventures

For a thrilling ride from the skies, World of Wings offers microlight flips in 15-minute, 30-minute or one-hour time slots, promising incredible views of Aliwal Shoal, Scottburgh and even the lower South Coast. It’s a thrilling adventure ride with an experienced pilot, Noel McDonogh, at the controls.

Surfs up

With 58 golden beaches, including several Blue Flag Beaches, the KZN South Coast is a surfing mecca, with some of the biggest point breaks attract global surfers taking to the waves annually.

Some of the top surfing spots include Amanzimtoti, Scottburgh, Southbroom and St Michael’s-on-sea – the home base for SA Champs and SA Masters Champs.

Visit www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za