3 spots to see rock paintings in South Africa this Heritage Month

According to Peter Slingsby, South Africa has the richest legacy of Rock art, hence why it is important for our children to be educated on this. Children will learn about hunter-gatherers and herders in Southern Africa, in particular, the Khoisan.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, states that the Khoisan have left a mark on the history and landscape of South Africa. They are known for their unique creativity in rock paintings, with the paintings ranging from 8 000 years to 100 or 200 years. “When it comes to South Africa, there’s no shortage of local heritage, cultural landscapes, and historical sites to explore and discover,” he added. Check out these three spots to see rock paintings in South Africa.

The Drakensberg View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan (@morgan_chase16) This is one of the most popular destinations for seeing rock art in the country, with over 40 000 rock paintings. First Group’s Bushman’s Nek Berg and Trout Resort, in the foothills of the Southern Drakensberg, is perfectly positioned to explore the area.

Story continues below Advertisement

Located just 37 km away from Underberg and surrounded by mountains and nature, it offers exquisite views and loads of entertainment and activities, making it an ideal destination for the whole family. The Cederberg in the Cape Bushman’s Kloof in the Cederberg Mountains has more than 2 500 documented rock paintings. ‘!Khwa Ttu: San Culture and Education Centre’ is another place to explore in Yzerfontein with restored San cottages and, of course, the Sevilla Rock Art Trail just outside Clanwilliam too.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

Rock art is scattered throughout this landscape, from clear paintings on Dinorben farm in the Barkly Pass, to some wonderful examples of eland, birds and dogs in Buttermeade. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa (@instafrika) Barkly’s Pass has lots to see and is the perfect sightseeing for a road trip with the family or even alone. Nature has a way of calming one down and brings a new appreciation to our country’s landscape and history.