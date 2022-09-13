3 spots to see rock paintings in South Africa this Heritage Month

According to Peter Slingsby, South Africa has the richest legacy of Rock art, hence why it is important for our children to be educated on this.
Children will learn about hunter-gatherers and herders in Southern Africa, in particular, the Khoisan.
Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, states that the Khoisan have left a mark on the history and landscape of South Africa.
They are known for their unique creativity in rock paintings, with the paintings ranging from 8 000 years to 100 or 200 years.
“When it comes to South Africa, there’s no shortage of local heritage, cultural landscapes, and historical sites to explore and discover,” he added. Check out these three spots to see rock paintings in South Africa.
The Drakensberg
This is one of the most popular destinations for seeing rock art in the country, with over 40 000 rock paintings.
First Group’s Bushman’s Nek Berg and Trout Resort, in the foothills of the Southern Drakensberg, is perfectly positioned to explore the area.
Located just 37 km away from Underberg and surrounded by mountains and nature, it offers exquisite views and loads of entertainment and activities, making it an ideal destination for the whole family.
The Cederberg in the Cape
Bushman’s Kloof in the Cederberg Mountains has more than 2 500 documented rock paintings. ‘!Khwa Ttu: San Culture and Education Centre’ is another place to explore in Yzerfontein with restored San cottages and, of course, the Sevilla Rock Art Trail just outside Clanwilliam too.
Other places where you can explore rock art in the Cederberg are; Stadsaal, Truitjieskraal, Southern Arch, and Varkkloof.
Khwa Ttu offers guest accommodation options, guest-houses and glamping. If you plan to stay, the guest-houses each have a cosy fireplace and views overlooking the beauty of nature and wildlife.
The Eastern Cape
Rock art is scattered throughout this landscape, from clear paintings on Dinorben farm in the Barkly Pass, to some wonderful examples of eland, birds and dogs in Buttermeade.
Barkly’s Pass has lots to see and is the perfect sightseeing for a road trip with the family or even alone.
Nature has a way of calming one down and brings a new appreciation to our country’s landscape and history.
“While you’re renewing your appreciation for our beautiful country, you’re guaranteed to expand your kids’ knowledge, their respect for those who came before them, and, of course, make loads of lasting memories while you’re about it,” Lamont concluded.
