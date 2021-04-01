4 family activities to do in KZN for the Easter weekend

Holiday on a budget this Easter weekend with these fun activities, perfect for the whole family. Snorkelling Where: uShaka Marine World Cost: R111 for 30 minutes Book: tickets.ushakamarineworld.co.za

From the colourful coral to the vibrant fish and the glimmering water, at uShaka you can get friendly with the fishes at Snorkel Lagoon, part of Sea Animal Encounters Island. The ideal way to take advantage of Durban’s warm weather, you can spend a morning exploring the nooks and crannies of the KZN coastline, as well as all the exquisite creatures beneath the ocean - the perfect outdoor adventure for water lovers.

Putt putt

Where: Sugar Rush Park

Cost: R90 for adults and R60 for children

Book: www.sugarrush.co.za/contact

Fun is unlimited at Sugar Rush Park in Ballito, a short drive from Durban. The putt putt course is a full 18 holes with paddling pools, water fountains, waterfalls, beaches, island greens, ramps and tunnels. It is a fun challenge for all ages and all recreational needs.

Piggly wiggly

Where: R103 Midlands Meander

Cost: Free entry, activities range in price

Visit: www.pigglywiggly.co.za

From the range of restaurants, boutique sweet and chocolate shops and artisanal clothing to the thrilling kiddies’ activities, Piggly Wiggly, is a must stop destination on the R103. Situated in the centre of the Highgate Wine Estate, it boasts a variety of local shops, as well as various activities for families and friends to enjoy. Whether it’s riding the mini train around the little oasis of fun, getting creative with sand art, or playing on the jungle gym, Piggly Wiggly is a lovely environment for families, friends or couples as there is always something to suit everyone.

Crocworld

Where: Old Main Road

Cost: R90 for adults and R60 for children

Contact: 039 976 1103

Snake demonstrations, bird watching, crocodile feeds, an animal farm, playground and restaurant, escape into a world of natural beauty and wonder at Crocworld, a 40 minute drive from Durban. Experience an exciting and educational experience, getting up close and personal with our wonderful creatures. Relax in indigenous landscaped gardens and take in their beautiful sea views.

