4 fun activities to look forward to at Rocky Bay this summer

The KZN South Coast is the ideal family-friendly destination for the upcoming summer holiday, with its subtropical climate and beautiful beaches.
Following the recent announcement regarding its pilot Blue Flag Beach status and the upcoming holiday specials, Rocky Bay Resorts is already booking up quickly.
According to Rocky Bay Resorts’ Manager, Annien Koulountis, The summer holiday is associated with the seaside for many South Africans, and they were looking forward to welcome back visitors to the resort’s beautiful beaches.
“There are also fantastic outdoor adventures that will keep all ages entertained. Take a break from the hustle-and-bustle of daily life, and get away from screens to spend some quality family time out in nature,” said Koulountis.
So here are some fun activities to look forward to as a family.
Shark cage diving
Take a dive and explore the ocean with KZN Shark Cage Diving at Rocky Bay Resorts. An experienced team will take you out to Aliwal Shoal which is a Marine Protected Area and considered one of the world’s top dive sites.
Visitors are taken out in a stainless-steel, SAMSA-approved shark cage for an up-close experience with blacktips, duskies, spinners, tigers and Zambezis and KZN Shark Cage Diving is running a special with discounted shark cage dives this December.
Hiking and Biking
According to Koulountis, Rocky Bay Resorts has some of the best outdoor trails for hiking, biking and birding.
She said that the resort boasts an 111km Rocky Bay trail that caters to everyone from novice to experienced mountain bikers and trail runners, winding through sugar cane fields with ocean views and into the indigenous coastal forest.
If you’re into biking, Badger’s Cycling and Sports Centre provides biking equipment and guidance.
There are mountain biking trails to explore which include an easy 12km route, 19km, 29km and 39km trails. Outdoor adventurers who prefer hiking and trail running can get out on the signposted 6km, 8km and 10km trails.
Moonlight Festival
Prepare yourself for a night of music and fun on December 16, as the resort will be hosting the Moonlight Festival. Visitors to this evening of entertainment will enjoy live music, fantastic food, craft stalls, fun for the little ones, a fun Night Ride, and much more.
Diving
And finally, Mokarran Dive Charters at the resort also has experienced operators on stand by to assist with all underwater excursions for everyone, from beginners to advanced levels.
Mokarran is an internationally recognised PADI 5 star Dive Centre offering various ocean adventures suitable for children from 4 years, to adults. There’s everything from fun boat rides and snorkelling to free diving, scuba diving, and PADI dive courses.
Visitors get to experience the thrill of ocean exploration with a team of highly experienced skippers, instructors and dive masters.
