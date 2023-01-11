4 off-the-grid places to avoid load shedding this summer

Summer is still in full swing and you can still travel and have the time of your life doing other outdoor activities like a beach day, park braai or hiking. As South Africans, we make do with what we have and make lemon juice out the lemons hurled at us.

Whether you’re looking for a riverside lodge to watch the world go by, or a farmhouse in the mountains to escape with your family, here are the best remote Airbnbs for an off-the-grid getaway in South Africa that can also help you avoid the current load-shedding crisis. Tugela River Lodge: Kingfisher Cottage -Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal View On AirbnbTugela River Lodge: Kingfisher Cottage If your idea of slowing down and connecting with nature is observing giraffes from your kitchen window, then you’ll be right at home in this cosy 4-sleeper.

Kingfisher Cottage on the banksvof the Tugela River boasts spectacular views of the Spioenkop Mountain. This off-the-grid getaway is equally suitable for a night, a weekend and even a week if you’re a remote worker. The cottage was built with sustainable materials sourced in the area, including a derelict farm shed, and is 100% solar-powered.

Mountain Lodge on a working farm -Luckof, Free State View On AirbnbMountain Lodge on a working farm -Bush Suite This one is all mountain bikers, hikers, bird watchers, stargazers and nature photographers. Mountain Lodge is at the foot of the majestic Joostenberg mountains, and is the ideal base from which to enjoy your outdoor hobbies.

Uniquely beautiful in its simplicity, the lodge is situated in the middle of a working farm, though you’re guaranteed silence and privacy. Everything inside runs on solar power and the water is freshly pumped from an aquifer. What’s more, it’s one of only a few places in the area with a pool for those hot Free State summer days.

Poortjies at Suidster - Montagu, Western Cape View On AirbnbPoortjies @ Suidster - Luxury Eco Off-grid Cottage Privacy, peace, quiet and blue skies as far as you can see is the order of the day at this cottage. Poortjies is conveniently located along the famous R62 route between Montagu and Barrydale.

While 100% off-the-grid, the space boasts all the modern amenities you need for a memorable stay so experience the night sky from the vantage point of a wood-fired hot tub is a must when you’re here. Felicita Country Lodge - Stanford, Western Cape View On AirbnbFelicita Country Lodge - Villa The Italian translation of the name of this lodge says it all, ‘happiness, satisfaction and bliss’, that’s exactly what you’ll experience here.