5 cool spots in Durban to check out this Spring









Durban is home to a range of fun venues including Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Durban. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo With the weather getting warmer, people are ditching their Netflix binges for the great outdoors. Durban is home to a range of fun experiences that not only attracts millennials but the young at heart. Here are some of our suggestions: Kingston Beach Club Picture: Supplied Kingston Beach Club is the place to be on Friday and Saturday. The new beach-inspired venue has something for everyone. There’s live music, signature cocktails, food and guest performers to turn your drab weekend into something magical. The beach club is open every Friday from 4pm (no under 23s) and Saturdays from 2pm (no under 21s).

The venue, in partnership with the Sharks, recently launched the Kingston Fan Park where they will screen the Springbok Rugby World Cup matches.

Novashni Chetty, PR and communication manager of the Sharks, said: “The Sharks and Kingston Beach Club are delighted to offer fans the opportunity of watching the screening of the Rugby World Cup matches at the stadium.

Located at Ramp 3, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

Panorama Bar

Picture: Supplied.

The Panorama Bar is the perfect place to chill with your mates. The bar offers views of the Indian Ocean and the ideal spot to watch the sun set.

The bar serves up Durban-style cuisine and a range of cocktails including the Whisky jinga with apple juice and honey and the Tall Tanq, a type of G&T.

Open from 9am to 11pm, guests are allowed to bring their swimwear for a dive into the pool. Located at Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani at 63 Snell Parade. Call 031 362 1300

Florida Road

This is one of Durban’s trendiest streets. The street, lined with restaurants, bars and clubs, offers something for everyone. Millennial foodies will appreciate Florida Road as they have the choice of various types of food and beverage options. There are also ice cream outlets if you have a sweet tooth.

Florida Fields, at 295 Florida Road, was transformed from a parking lot into a vibey hangout, with a range of eateries and cafes.

You will find House of Bravo, a no-waste organic grocer, Barn Owl Coffee, Two & a Half Men bunny chows and Bohemian Beach Bumz that serves cannabis-infused food and drink.

Dukkah, The Charlatan Neighbourhood Cocktail Bar and Cubana also deserve an honourable mention.

Umhlanga Village

The Umhlanga Village is usually packed any time of the day - whether you want breakfast, after-work cocktails or a gourmet dinner.The popular spot is lined with bars, restaurants and retail spaces. It is also minutes away from Umhlanga Beach.

Just opposite is the Pearls Mall, home to a string of boutique shops. Millennials usually steer towards The George, known for its cold beers, wine, Mexican food and vibe. Vovo Telo at the Lighthouse Mall is the perfect brunch spot. Located at Chartwell Drive,Umhlanga.

Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Durban

Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo.

Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! by Marriott Durban, in Umhlanga Ridge, connects individuals who are edgy, experiential and young at heart.

The hotel wanted to steer away from the traditional hotels to create a place where travellers could socialise and revel in the entertainment options.There’s a VW combi Dj Booth, a beach shack-inspired bar, a pool, and an expansive menu that celebrates Durban.

The hotel has an in-house DJ who will play a set from 6pm to 10pm every Thursday to Saturday.

Comedy sessions take place on the last Saturday of every month. Located at 14 Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga. Call 031 582 6000.