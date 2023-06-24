5 fun outdoor winter activities in KZN for the family

Holidaying in Durban this winter is probably the best option seeing that the weather here is considerably warmer than Johannesburg and Cape Town. If that’s in your plans then read on as we guide you through a list of fun family activities to put on your itinerary to make sure you get the best of what The Zulu Kingdom has to offer this winter.

uShaka Marine World / uShaka Sea World It doesn’t matter what the season is; the biggest marine park in Africa is always open and ready to entertain you and your loved ones. Experience the thrill of visiting the aquarium, which holds a variety of indigenous sea creatures, there are also musical performances, dolphin and seal shows and penguin presentations, excellent cuisine and a grand shopping experience.

Join the annual sardine run Every year, between May and July, millions of silvery sardines escape the cool waters of the Cape and travel up to the east coast of Durban. The annual sardine run is a spectacle worth marvelling over and is quite popular amongst local and international visitors. The annual sardine run is a spectacle worth marvelling over. Picture: Instagram Netting hot-spots can be found mostly between Blue Lagoon, uShaka beach and Addington.

Grab the family and head to the beach to either watch or partake in this wonderful act of nature. And if you get lucky you may also see birds plummeting out of the sky to grab their share or schools of sharks making an appearance to feast on the unlimited supply of fish. Hop aboard a steam train for a ride

On the last Sunday of every month there’s the fun opportunity to take a steam train ride from KwaZulu-Natal’s Kloof Station to Inchanga Station for a 45-minute trip down memory lane. Trips are R70 per trip and no pre-booking is required. Trains depart from Inchanga Railway Station every hour from 9am until 2pm. Picture: Supplied The fascinating route takes passengers along the edge of the picturesque Valley of a Thousand Hills, which overlooks the farmlands and existing valley below. It’s an ideal way to spend a relaxed chilly Sunday. For more information visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com or call 082 353 6003.

Go on a hunt for snow Everyone relishes the chance to see snow, which is why nothing beats a winter escape like snow hunting in the icy Midlands. Nottingham Road in particular, is about a 90-minute drive away from Durban and almost always guarantees a blanket of snow to take your breath away.

The path travelled is one of the country’s most famous routes and offers a few exciting stops along the way. From a cheese and chocolate tasting, Howick Falls and Nottingham Brewery, the Midlands route makes for a family road trip worth pursuing. Visit the Flag Animal Farm

No matter how many time you’ve seen goats, ducks, pigs and horses, it’s still pretty exciting to get close up. Over 1 000 rescue animals are held at the Flag Animal Farm. At the Flag Animal Farm there are over 1 000 rescue animals from birds to lamas, wolves, reptiles and more.