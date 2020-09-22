5 heritage sites to visit in KwaZulu-Natal

If you have not yet planned a Heritage Day travel trip, here are 5 Heritage sites to visit in KwaZulu-Natal, as recommended by Director of Travel Bug Tours Dominic Naidoo. iSimangaliso Wetland Park View this post on Instagram Parenting in the wild... #hippo #wetlands #welovenature #worldheritagesite #ThisisKzn #dotourism #SouthAfrica #Africa #easternshores #itsabeautifulworld A post shared by Isimangaliso Wetland Park (@isimangaliso) on Aug 27, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT This protected estuary and coastal forest reserve is South Africa’s first World Heritage Site, covering an area of 3280 km2. The park's eight interlinking ecosystems boast Big 5 viewing, whale and shark experiences, large numbers of hippo, crocodile, flamingos and more than 500 bird species as well as the title of Africa’s Largest Estuary. The Battlefields

The KZN Battlefields Route boasts an impressive 82 different sites from blood-soaked Battle of Spionkop to the Talana Museum, these sites hold the stories of the rise and fall of the kingdoms that once ruled this beautiful province.

Learn more about these battles from experienced and dedicated tour guides while experiencing the beauty and tranquillity of the KwaZulu Natal hinterland.

The Maloti-Drakensburg

Soaring basaltic, dramatic cutbacks, golden sandstone ramparts, visually spectacular sculptured arches, caves, cliffs, pillars and 3000-year-old Bushmen Rock Art make this one of the most beautiful Heritage Sites in South Africa.

Much of this mountain range is as wild and untouched as it was millions of years ago. Visited by thousands of hikers and climbers every year, experiencing this piece of heaven should be on every travel bucket list.

Shree Ambalavaanar Alayam Temple

This modest temple sits atop a slight hill in Cato Manor, Durban. A hundred glaring eyes guard the halls of Africa’s first public Hindu Temple which was originally built on the banks of the Umbilo river in 1875 by Indentured Indians.

In 1947, the building was dismantled and rebuilt on its current site after a devastating flood washed most the original mud brick structure away. Annual religious festivals draw crowds in their thousands, but anyone is welcome at any time.

Dingaan’s Kraal

Lot to see if you take the roads less travelled-and detour,Dingaan's Kraal. Posted by All Terrain on Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Situated in the Babanango district in Umgungundlovu, just over two and a half hours drive from Durban, this gravesite pays homage to former Zulu King Dingaan who retreated in a battle against his brother, Mpande.

King Dingane was forced to flee to the Hlatikulu forests in the Lebombo mountains, where he was murdered by a group of Swazi Nyawo warriors. The gravesite is the former capital of King Dingaan’s Zulu Kingdom which lasted from 1828 to 1840.

The article was written by Dominic Naidoo, the director of Travel Bug Tours.