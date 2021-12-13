5 hidden gems to explore in Durban

Durban is all about sun, sea and sand but there's so much more to explore. Green Corridors, the NPO that cares for the glorious green spaces around Durban, offers some exceptional picnic sites and tourism experiences.

Here are five hidden gems worth exploring: eNanda Adventure Park eNanda Adventure Park on the Inanda Dam offers a range of activities for travellers. They can enjoy picnic sites, adrenaline-inducing pump bike track, guided mountain biking, birding excursions, hiking trails and canoeing.

There's also a shaded lawn that overlooks the dam where you can launch canoes to explore the waterways.

For those who want to stay over, there's camping and cabins. Mnini Dam Mnini Dam is set in the picturesque area of uMgababa. Offering two superb sites for picnics, canoeing, fishing and birding, hiking and MTB trails, guests can spend the day immersed in all things adventure.

The two tourism sites are Thulas' Adventures, which also hosts pop-up camps, and you enjoy guided nature and birding hikes, as well as cycle tours.

Meanwhile, the Mnini Dam Tourist Resort offers picnics, boat launching, fishing, birding and hiking. Mqeku picnic site This is Durban's best-kept secret.

Set in the Valley of 1000 Hills, the Mqeku picnic site has a 'bum-slide' on its river. The crazy, fun slide ends in a serenely calm pool where you can float on a tube. Also enjoy walking trails, braai and camping.

Isithumba Isithumba in the Valley of 1000 Hills is fully kitted out with accommodation, hiking, MTB and cultural tours. Guides with unparalleled knowledge and storytelling skills will bring to life the culture, rituals and customs of the Zulu people as you tour this quintessential rural Zulu village.

Molweni Valley Lower Molweni, a short drive into the Valley of 1000 Hills from Hillcrest, is a hiker, birders and nature-lovers paradise. From nature trails that lead hikers through the spectacular rugged cliffs and forests of the area, to a range of animals, there's something for everyone to see and do.