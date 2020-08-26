5 hotels to check into for under R1 000 in KwaZulu-Natal

The activities offered include hiking, fishing, miniature golf, pool facilities and a restaurant. From R1205 per a chalet for a midweek stay with a maximum limit of 6 people per chalet, which equals R201 per person.

Visit www.aha.co.za/alpine-heath-resort/

Elephant Lake Hotel, St Lucia

Elephant Lake Hotel, located in St Lucia, is a 3-star- hotel that is nestled in the surrounding iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

Travellers can opt to stay at the hotel, enjoying its pool and children’s play area, or venture in the town where they can enjoy Big 5 game drives or boat cruises to see the hippos at an additional cost. From R990 including breakfast.

Visit www.elephantlakehotel.com/

Margate Beach Club, South Coast

If you want a place near the beach, then Margate Beach Club in the South Coast should be on your bucket list. The hotel offers 1,2 and 3 bedroom suites, some offering ocean views. The units come standard with kitchen facilities, braai area and free wifi. The hotel amenities include mini-golf, children’s entertainment area and pool facilities. From R750.

Visit www.margatebeachclub.co.za/

The Nottingham Road Hotel, Midlands

The Nottingham Road Hotel is famous for Charlotte the friendly ghost whose story dates back to the Second Anglo-Boer War. Charlotte was associated with the hotel either as a guest or employee. She jumped from the second-storey building in 1902.

The hotel has an old school charm about it that is ideal for travellers seeking privacy or wants to explore the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The hotel is currently having a lockdown special, which is R885 per person including breakfast and dinner. The special ends in September, thereafter from R850 per person with breakfast.

Visit www.nottieshotel.co.za/

Blue Waters Hotel, Durban

The Blue Water, located opposite the Durban Beachfront, offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean. It is conveniently located to Durban attractions like Moses Mabhida and the Durban ICC. Amenities opened include Versailles Restaurant and the Blue Dolphin Cocktail Bar and Pizzeria. Rates from R897, including breakfast.

Visit www.bluewatershotel.co.za/