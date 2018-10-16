Durban has something else to boast about to its tourists...its range of out of this world gourmet shakes. Picture: 1904 Bistro Américain.

It was American singer Kelis who claimed her milkshake brought all the boys to the yard, but a few eateries in Durban bring more than just the boys with their range of gourmet shakes. The gourmet shake or freakshake phenomenon has taken over the city and has mesmerised people of all ages. This concept gives the original milkshake a makeover. These shakes are laden with cake slices, doughnuts, chocolate and other indulgent ingredients.

The milkshake craze originated in the 1880s and was once known for being an alcoholic whisky drink.

It was later reinvented in the 1900's, when people asked to have their shakes with ice cream and topped with chocolate, strawberry or vanilla syrups. Since then, milkshakes have been redefined to suit the market.

Durban patisserie chef Zakeeya Mitha of Sugarlicious said freakshakes had become a gourmet treat in Durban.

“Freakshakes have made their mark in Durban. It seems almost wrong to order a burger without a milkshake,” she said.

Here are a few travellers should try:

Pop Up Society, Glenwood

Pop Up Society Freakshakes have always been a hit. Picture: Supplied.

Pop Up Society was one of the first eateries to make the freak shake a hit. The Glenwood restaurant is known for its over-the-top creations, including Death-by-Chocolate, bubblegum-flavoured Unicorn Bliss and cinnamon-flavoured Tart-Shake.

The eatery makes around 700 milkshakes a week during the peak season. The star of the shake is a home-made chocolate ganache sauce. The shakes range from R39 to R95 for the freak shake for 2.

A build-a-shake option where you can add a variety of toppings from marshmallow to red velvet cupcake is available. Keep a look out for the 7 Deadly Sins shakes that Pop Up Society hopes to revive soon.

It's located at 132 Helen Joseph Road. Call 0312015566.

La Kreamery Durban

The famous milkshake shots at La Kreamery Durban. Picture: Supplied.

La Kreamery Durban creates some of the most decadent desserts in Durban, so it's a no-brainer that its selection of milkshakes is also a winner. The milkshakes range from R35 to R50.

Milkshake flavours include French nougat, Turkish Delight, Candyfloss and Ferrero. La Kreamery has also added milkshake shots to its menu. Patrons can order six shots, topped with whip cream and a flavour of choice.

Located at 135 Musgrave Road in Musgrave. Call 0312012826.

Rocco Mamas

Rocco Mamas may be a burger joint, but the shakes in their Freak Shakes Show range are masterpieces. The freak shakes (R65) come in four variants, namely Slow Death by Chocolate, Peanuthology, Candyliscious and Surprise Me (a flavour unbeknown to diners).

Their G-Shakes (R37) include Cherry Cola, Crème Brû* ée and Blueberry. They have branches in Florida Road, Westville, Gateway, uMhlanga, Ballito and Durban North.

Parc Café

Parc. Cafe makes shakes with a twist...avo.

Parc Café is an eatery famous for its seasonal food and milkshakes. The shakes, made from real dairy ice cream and bespoke ingredients, are priced at R20 for a kiddie size and R35 for a regular one.

Popular choices include the Brownie, Choc Orange and Lemon Cheesecake. If you are adventurous, try its Free Shake made with avocado and vanilla.

Located at 394 Esther Roberts Rd, Glenwood. Call 0312057285.

1904 Bistro Américain

1904 Bistro Américain offers an American diner experience. Think smokehouse meats, traditional Texan barbecue and over-the-top milkshakes. Its range of shakes has become a household name in the town, where its milkshakes are hand spun and made with quality ice cream, with no milk powders or additives. Flavours include Toasted Marshmallow, Salted Pretzel and Peanut Butter.

A popular choice is its Birthday Cake Freakshake, a chocolate milkshake with a slice of cake on top. The restaurant will soon add Mexican Chocolate, S’mores and Key Lime to their already expansive menu. The shakes start from R49.

Located at 12 Village Rd, Kloof. Call 0310350105.