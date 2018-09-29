Tarryn Burrows, the general manager of Bon Hotel 64 on Gordon. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu.

Tarryn Burrows, the general manager of BON Hotel 64 on Gordon, chats to Clinton Moodley on her typical day and how she balances work with family life. How does it feel being the GM of BON Hotel 64 on Gordon? I love it. We have such fun here. We get to meet new people from all over the world who have different backgrounds. Also, my team and I are like family to each other.

How did you enter this profession? I wanted to get into an industry where I am be interacting with people on a daily basis. So I started studying Hotel Management and did my practicals in various hotels/guest houses in Joburg. From there, I went to study business management and travel and tourism, did the odd waitressing jobs to end up in the UK. In the UK, I worked in the hotels before being back in sunny KwaZulu-Natal.

What are some of your plans for the hotel? I look forward to a successful future with BON Hotel group.

Describe a typical day for you? I greet every guest and staff member before I get to my office. I like to know my guests as a person and not a room number. A typical day would be catching up with emails and admin, walking around the property, going on sales calls, doing reports and the list goes on. A typical day is never the same as any other day.

How do you unwind after a long day? I like to spend time with my children and catch up with my mom. When I put the children to bed, I love to indulge in a can of coke and to smoke, which for me is “me time.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Geez, this is a hard one. I don’t like to predict the future as the future is something that will change in a heartbeat. I hope to have furthered myself in my career.

What is your advice for people who want a career in the tourism industry? You need to be able to enjoy people and have a thick skin. Never take anything personally and have fun.

What are the 5 things people can do at the hotel? The hotel is ideal to unwind and relax. People should dine at our restaurant( my favourite is the Thai Green Curry), attend a conference/function or spend the night in one of our 35 rooms.

