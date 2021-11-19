5 of South Africa’s best hotels for a splurge-worthy summer staycation

If you do not want to travel long distances or catch a flight this holiday season, you can staycation in some of South Africa’s most popular destinations instead. By saving time travelling, guests can savour the views and enjoy amenities and designs that are second to none.

Here are a few recommendations: Beverly Hills, uMhlanga Award-winning Beverly Hills hotel in Durban is the epitome of luxury, offering guests uninterrupted ocean views and state of the art amenities. The Beverly Hills accommodation showcases scenic views of the Indian Ocean, classic interiors, and room amenities include free wi-fi, a pillow menu, desk and Nespresso machine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashveer Mohanlall (@ash16veer) Visitors also get to catch some sun in the outdoor pool, work up an appetite at the fitness centre or indulge in a few treatments at the spa. The two restaurants, Elements Café and The Sugar Club, offer top-class cuisine. Try their Saturday afternoon tea or Sunday lunch buffet. Rates start from R5 995 on a bed and breakfast basis. Visit www.tsogosun.com/beverly-hills Fordoun Hotel and Spa

Just an hour and a half from Durban, lies the Fordoun Hotel and Spa. Situated in Nottingham Road in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, the family-owned business dates back to the 1800s. With only 22 luxurious styled rooms and nine fully-equipped self-catering cottages, travellers can immerse themselves in luscious views. Fordoun believes that its guests should leave their hotel rejuvenated and in good spirits, which is why the spa offers bespoke treatments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fordoun Hotel & Spa (@fordounhotel) The spa features internationally- acclaimed treatments such as the rasul (a Turkish steam and clay treatment room), a saline floatation pool, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a gym, sauna, steam room, hydrotherapy, and two couples treatment suites. The hotel offers the Skye Bistro and conference and event facilities. More active guests may enjoy a sunrise walk, a mountain bike ride or fly fishing. Rates start from R3 790 for two, including breakfast. Visit www.fordoun.com. One&Only Cape Town

Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean are visible from One&Only Cape Town, one of the most coveted 5-star properties in the city. Rooms and luxury suites are tastefully decorated and come kitted with a king-size bed, shower and bath, tea and coffee-making facilities, TV, wi-fi, breakfast and 24-hour room service. View this post on Instagram A post shared by One&Only Cape Town (@oocapetown) The 5-star property takes dining seriously with a curated selection of restaurants and bars. Guests can choose between Japanese and Peruvian cuisine at Nobu or something more laid-back at Vista Bar and Lounge. Guests can also head to the ultra-cool Isola, with its striking indigo infinity pool and fresh summer menu.

The hotel also has a spa for those in need of a pamper day or two. Rates start from R16 200 a night, including breakfast. Visit www.oneandonlyresorts.com/cape-town Ellerman House

For an all-in-one experience, visit Ellerman House. The private boutique hotel, situated along Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard, has 13 individually-styled bedrooms that blend modern and classic design. The hotel is famed for its art and wine collections, lush gardens, stylish interiors and incredible views. Hotel amenities include Ellerman House Spa, gym, pool, library daily home-made treats at The Pantry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellerman House (@ellermanhousehotel) Room types vary from classic rooms to villas. Rates start from R14 500 a night, including transfer, breakfast, drinks, wine tasting, art tours, wi-fi, laundry and more. Visit www.ellerman.co.za

The Peech Hotel Dubbed as the “most inspiring place to stay in Joburg”, The Peech is set across two acres of lush gardens. The winner of the luxury small hotel category for South Africa at the World Luxury Hotel Awards, the boutique hotel has five room types, from classic rooms to suites and villas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Peech Hotel (@thepeechhotel) Rooms are kitted with Kalahari toiletries, fluffy towels and plush dressing gowns, as well as free wi-fi, Nespresso, HD TV and Raindance showers. The Garden and Basalt restaurants are the two dining options on the property. Guests can enjoy two outdoor swimming pools, a library gym and airport transfers. Rates start from R3 320, including breakfast. Visit https://thepeech.co.za/

AtholPlace Villa AtholPlace Villa, located a short distance from Sandton in Joburg, features four bedrooms for up to eight guests. The elegant living and dining spaces extend to the landscaped private garden, pool and boma, creating a homely atmosphere.