5 places radio personality Carol Ofori loves to visit in Durban

Carol Ofori made the big move from Johannesburg to Durban last month as she embarked on a brand-new radio chapter at East Coast Radio. She shares some gems she discovered in Durban. Here are five places she loves to visit in Durban: uShaka Marine World View this post on Instagram A post shared by uShaka Marine World (@ushakamarineworld) uShaka Marine World has cemented itself as one of Durban’s top entertainment destinations. With its world-class aquarium, the thrilling Wet ‘n Wild water world, uShaka Kids World, an extensive kids entertainment facility and a shopping experience like no other, uShaka Marine World remains a hotspot after many years of operation. “This is a great day out. Make sure you pack a bag with swimsuits, towels, sunblock and some spending money. Aside from the beautiful aquarium, there is a great dolphin show and water park. The tickets are not cheap, so make sure make a full day of it because, after all the activity, there are some wonderful places to dine," she said.

Umhlanga Pier

If you are looking for something a little more relaxing, then head to the Umhlanga Pier.

“The Umhlanga Pier is beautiful. It offers great views and places to have a seat and relax, say a little prayer and take in the magic that is the ocean. This is free, so it’s the perfect spot to have a quick break from reality. Although, I will warn you that free parking is hard to find so make sure you use the car wash across from the Umhlanga Pearls and enjoy the views while you get your car washed," she advised.

Mini Town

As the name suggests, Mini Town is a small-scale replica of Durban from over 30 years ago and features buildings scaled down to 1:24 of their size. The miniature buildings, airplanes, harbour and ships are a massive hit with kids.

Ofori said her son is a massive fan of the attraction. “This one is a must if you have small kids. The entry price is minimal, and you walk into a small tiny town. You will get some really cute shots of your little one.”

Max’s Lifestyle

Looking for the best Shisanyama in town? A trip to Max’s Lifestyle is a must! “Take an uber into Umlazi for a cold beer or cider and some braai meat and enjoy the local music and township vibe.

"This place has the best braai meat hands down. They have even won several awards for this. The entire process is seamless. You choose which meat you want from their butchery, then order drinks at the bar, pick a seat, and everything is delivered to you," she explained.

The Golden Mile

Durban has the longest and greatest promenade in Africa. Ofori shared her tips: “Why not grab a sun hat and walk it? There are amazing restaurants to have breakfast, lunch or dinner depending on what time of the day you decide to go for a run, walk, skate or lazy stroll. This is another free activity that is a definite must whether you are alone or with your family. You can’t visit Durban and not spend some time on the golden mile.”