5 places that tell the forgotten history of KZN

KwaZulu-Natal has a rich historical background which may sometimes be overlooked. Everywhere you go, each place has a story to tell. Some of these stories are often forgotten but nonetheless, they remain. From the golden sands of the east coast to the rolling hills and mountains, here are five places to visit if you seek a historical tour of KZN.

São Joao Shipwreck in Port Edward São Joao Shipwreck Memorial in Port Edward. l SUPPLIED The Sao Joao Shipwreck in Port Edward on the KZN South Coast records South Africa’s earliest contact with sea voyagers from Portugal. Dating all the way back to 1552, the São Joao was returning to Portugal from India when it ran aground near Port Edward during a storm.

Legend has it that some of the survivors actually assimilated with local tribes, the heritage of which is celebrated to this day through festivals, food and commemorative tributes. Visitors to Port Edward can visit the São Joao Monument that was erected to commemorate the lost souls of the vessel. Battlefields, Ladysmith

British antiques from the Anglo War at The Siege Museum in Ladysmith. l SUPPLIED Ladysmith, home of the legendary music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, became the centre of attention during the Anglo Boer War, when it fell under siege from October 1899 to March 1900. Set on the banks of the Klip River, and named after Sir Harry Smith’s Spanish wife, Ladysmith was established in 1850 and served as a staging post for fortune hunters on their way to the goldfields in the then Transvaal, and the diamond diggings at Kimberley. The siege of Ladysmith placed the British in a precarious position. About 12 000 British soldiers were faced with the defence of a besieged town, while the Boers saw this as a strategic move that could topple Great Britain.

Fort Nongqayi, Eshowe The George Hotel Fort Nongqayi in Eshowe. l SYSTEM The old fort was originally created in the middle of the Dlinza Forest in eShowe in 1883. Close to 90 barefoot Zulu police, known as the Nongqayi or restrainers, moved into the building to maintain law and order in Zululand in what today functions as Zululand's biggest museum village. Within the village of Fort Nongqayi are a number of museums. For instance the Zululand Historical Museum, which not only journeys from the Iron Age to the present day to trace the history of the area, but also focuses on the cross-cultural influences the past 200 years have brought to bear on Zululand.

Learn about South Africa's only official white Zulu iNkosi or chief, John Dunn, who managed to find himself 48 wives and fathered 117 children. Also find out how a Zulu hut is built, see King Mpande's wheelchair, catch a glimpse of brass armbands worn by Zulu kings and soldiers and some of the incredible mahogany and teak furniture of John Dunn. Hilltop Resort, Hluhluwe This photo shows three black rhinos grazing on the savanna in the near the town of Hluhluwe. l MATTHEW CRAFT Hilltop Resort is the pride of the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park. Hluhluwe Mfolozi once served as the hunting domain for the Zulu Royal House as King Shaka Zulu proclaimed the area as his personal hunting grounds.

The resort is situated on the edge of a forested hill and offers fine views of the surrounding countryside. Besides Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park being a premier, “Big Five” park; home to lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino, it is rich in history dating back to the early Iron Age and the heyday of the Zulu Kingdom of King Shaka. The park contains many historic sites. This fascinating game reserve covers 96 000 ha and is comprised of the Hluhluwe and iMfolozi game reserves. Hilltop holds the distinction of being the oldest tourist resort in KwaZulu-Natal, and provides a wide variety of accommodation. Luthuli Museum, KwaDukuza