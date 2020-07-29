5 places to golf in the South Coast this weekend

Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) has welcomed back golfers to the many iconic courses on the KZN South Coast following the announcement by the Department of Sports, Art and Culture last month that recreational golfing can resume under level 3 lockdown.

Known as South Africa’s ‘Golf Coast’, the KZN South Coast is home to 11 diverse golf courses offering a variety of world-class 9 - and 18-hole courses in close proximity.

CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism Phelisa Mangcu said as a renowned golfing destination, the reopening of recreational golfing has been welcomed with enthusiasm by many local residents.

“We can confirm that the majority of our 11 courses are already open, or are preparing to re-open, and we encourage avid golfers, no matter your handicap, to support the local courses. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the KZN South Coast’s magnificent winter weather on some of the country’s most spectacular courses," she said.

All golf courses will have to implement hygiene compliance protocols to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmissions. Over the past few weeks, GolfRSA has equipped all clubs with Risk Mitigation Strategies, trained up Compliance Officers, and provided facilities with a state-of-the-art application that allows for the scanning and monitoring of golfers and staff. All golf clubs have to complete a Confirmation of Compliance Document and submit it to GolfRSA before they can open their facilities.