5 places to road trip in South Africa this weekend

People are craving holidays, especially as many have been at home due to the high Covid-19 cases in the country. With the weather getting warmer, travellers should embark on a safe yet fun road trip somewhere in South Africa.

As road trips are considered safe for pandemic travel – people can spend a day or two escaping from the hustle and bustle of the city for isolated experiences. Here are five places to road trip in South Africa this weekend: Durban to Drakensberg

The Drakensberg, which translates to the mountain of the dragons, is a world heritage site. Located in KwaZulu-Natal, the Drakensberg is famed for its natural beauty and award-winning accommodation. Just a two and a half hour drive from Durban and a three and a half hour journey from Joburg, Drakensberg is a road trip everyone should experience once in their lifetime. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiking South Africa (@hiking.southafrica)

Soak in views of the mountain, rural towns, and the cattle that roam the street. Popular pitstops include All Out Adventures, Cathedral Peak Wine Estate and Maloti-Drakensberg Park. Durban-Midlands Just an hour and a half from Durban lies the KZN Midlands. With tempting views, this route offers travellers of all ages something stunning to see and do. You will be spoilt for choice by the array of options for visitors, from art shops, eateries and leisure activities. Popular pitstops include Piggly Wiggly, the Nelson Mandela Capture Site, Howick Falls, Highgate Wine Estate and Nottingham Road.

Cape Town to West Coast An hour and a half ride from Cape Town to the West Coast is something all travellers should add to their bucket list. The area comes alive during Spring, with some of the most picturesque flower sightings. One place to enjoy them is West Coast National Park. Every year between August and September, the park showcases some of the most beautiful wild flowers. Besides the views, their seafood is top class, so stop at a restaurant for lunch. Other attractions in the area include Elandsbaai beach and West Coast Fossil Park.

Joburg to Golden Gate Highlands National Park The drive from Joburg to Golden Gate Highlands National Park takes about three and a half hours, so you should arrange for overnight accommodation at the park. The Golden Gate Highlands National Park is a protected area known for its sandstone features, including caves, overhangs, rock shelters and cliffs. It rests at the foothills of the Maluti Mountains.