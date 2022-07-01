5 precautions to take when attending the Hollywoodbets Durban July

It’s the Durban July weekend and everyone is in high spirits. There is going to be lots of movement in eThekwini, and while you’re anticipating a great time, thieves are also looking to score big. Usually, at big events like this, thieves are always on the lookout. Do not become a victim.

Here are five safety measures to consider. Keep your belongings close Make sure your belongings, such as your cellphone, wallet and car keys, are safe. Put them in one bag, but for your cellphone it’s safer in your hands than in the handbag.

Don’t drink anything Do not allow people to offer you drinks without knowing what’s in them. Also, never leave your drink unattended. Keep a power bank

We know you’ll be taking unlimited snaps, and chances are your battery might die. To be on the safe side, carry a fully charged power bank so that you can keep your cellphone on at all times. Reliable transport Don’t go to the Greyville Racecourse with hopes that you’re going to score a ride back home from a stranger. Get a designated driver who will drop you off and pick you up.

Be responsible Do have fun, lots of it, but responsibly. Too much of anything can make you sick. Know your limits, and do not drink to the maximum. If you’ll be driving, do not drink at all, as the roads will be busy and the last thing you want is to get yourself in a messy situation after a good day of fun.