As we head towards winter, South Africans are facing days of chill and rain. But, as an outdoor-loving country, that relishes in the enjoyment of balmy beach days, braais, hikes and picnics, spending every dreary day cooped up at home just won’t do.

To keep you busy when it starts to pour, we’ve rounded up some fun indoor activities that rival bingeing series with a bag of chips. 5 rainy day activities in Durban: Old Town Italy

39 Meridian Dr, Umhlanga Rocks, Durban Call: 031 566 5008 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Town Italy (@oldtownitaly) Founded on a passion for all things authentically Italian, a love of great food and intrigue in Café Culture, Old Town Italy is a slice of Europe on Meridian Drive in Umhlanga Rocks.

With cosy decor and hot beverages, tables and chairs spill out onto the pavement where patrons sip cappuccinos and indulge in food selected from the Italian Street Food and deli section. There you’ll find fresh salads, antipasti dishes and roasted free-range chickens, as well as traditional Italian classics such as lasagne and melanzane alla parmigiana. The layout is market-inspired, so you can explore the tempting offerings. And, during the trip, you can visit the butchery for local, grass-fed meat, and sample cheese from their counters to pair with their delicious selection of freshly baked, artisanal bread from the bakery.

Natural Science Museum Smith St, Durban Central Call: Smith St, Durban Central

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MXOLISI (@mxolisi_phemelo) With a chill in the air, why not get lost wandering the enthralling exhibits of the Natural Science Museum? In the heart of Durban, surrounded by the buzz of a bustling metropolis, is City Hall, home to the Natural Science Museum. Attracting nearly 300 000 visitors annually, it’s been referred to as one of the most used natural science museums in the country. The exhibits feature lifelike dioramas, which depict an unrivalled collection of small and large mammals; a diverse collection of African birds, including the fossilised egg of an Elephant Bird, the largest bird to have graced the planet; the “Kwanunu Insect Arcade” where you can inspect some of the 750 000 identified species of insects on Earth; and a variety of reptiles and amphibians in their natural habitats.

The museum is also renowned for the close-to-life-size Tyrannosaurus rex model and the 100-year-old Dodo skeleton. The Pottery Lifestyle Centre, Ballito

079 659 9914 View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pottery (@the.pottery) Creative activities offer the perfect space for passing time while exercising your artistic skills. Situated on the Dolphin Coast, The Potter, in the Ballito Lifestyle Centre, is a one-of-a-kind and creative venue. Artists of all ages and abilities will enjoy selecting ceramics products – from mugs to bowls and figurines – to decorate and get creative with a range of paints and brushes from the inventory.

While you paint, you can also eat nibbling on snacks from the menu that boasts nutritious cuisine. Prices range from about R150, depending on the size. Bounce Cornubia Dr, Umhlanga

031 100 0166 View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOUNCE South Africa (@bouncesouthafrica) BOUNCE Inc is a place where you can have fun, learn new skills and express yourself. We are part of the global Freestyle movement inspiring you to move, connect and develop. Whether it’s for fitness or family fun, there’s nothing better than releasing all that pent-up energy from days of rain and chill in a fun activity.

Trampoline parks consist of interconnected trampolines, that stretch from wall to wall and offer a safe zone to jump to your heart’s content. Often, they are decked out with awesome features like foam pits to dive into and hoops to slam dunk. Prices range from R70 to R180, depending on the season and package. The Oyster Box Spa

Where: The Oyster Box Hotel, Umhlanga www.oysterboxhotel.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hodoul (@laurenhodoul) On a chilly day, what could be better than massaging your aches and pains away? When you think of peaceful and luxury spas in Durban, the Oyster Box Hotel Spa comes to mind almost immediately.