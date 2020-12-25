5 reasons why you should add Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre to your bucket list

Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre in the South Coast celebrates the history and culture of the province. CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism Phelisa Mangcu said the centre was established in 2007 as a “creative art and heritage facility which plays a role in preserving the local history, cultural and creative activities of Umzumbe Municipality and Ugu District.“ Visitors to the Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre are able to enjoy a truly authentic local experience that gives insight into the soul of the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom," she said. Here are five reasons to get to the Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre this holiday: Learn the origins of the Zulu kingdom

The centre’s founding story of the 1906 Mthwalume Poll Tax uprising, as well as the origins of the Zulu Kingdom and expeditions of King Shaka on the KZN South Coast, are all brought to life through traditional music, war cries and dance during a centre tour. There are also organised talks - Indlela yeSintu Seminar and Dialogue – outlining African history, indigenous knowledge and culture on Sunday, January 10, 2021, from 10am to 1pm.

Experience the art of crafts and stick fighting

Guided tour visitors will get the opportunity to experience the art of Zulu stick fighting, as well as the intricate crafting of beads and reeds at the Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre. There is even an adjudication process of the completed work and performance, with awards handed to the prize winners.

Experience an ancient stone-throwing ritual

A cairn of pebbles, known as isivivane, marks the places of ancient spiritual importance. As Zulu warriors travelled around the country, they would throw a rock onto the pile as a way to pay respects to past leaders. Within the KZN South Coast is Isivivane seNkosi uShaka, a site in Umzumbe where it’s believed King Shaka and his warriors passed on the way from Zululand to Pondoland in 1828. At Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre, visitors are introduced to the essence of the ritual and given a chance to participate in the age-old stone-throwing.

Uncover the health and wellness secrets of Zulu tradition

The Zulu nation has long been revered for its physical strength and ability. The secret to lifelong health and wellness will be shared at a seminar called Isintu Healthy Lifestyle, which gives indigenous knowledge-based physical fitness and nutrition. These take place from Monday to Friday from 8am to 9am 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm.

You support local

By visiting the attraction, you are providing much-needed support for the local communities. The centre also sells high-quality crafts created by communities residing in the area.