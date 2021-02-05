5 Sho’t Left destinations to visit with bae this Valentine’s Day

One of the ways to spoil your other half is by taking them on a surprise road trip somewhere special in South Africa. Here are five suggestions to get you planning: Durban to the Dolphin Coast View this post on Instagram A post shared by I ♥ Ballito (@iloveballito) If you are not in the mood for a long drive, the Dolphin Coast is a perfect option when travelling from Durban. It takes 50 minutes to get to the Dolphin Coast from Durban. The coastal town boasts some of the province’s most alluring views and quaint accommodation if you decide to stay overnight. Popular pit stops include Sugar Rush Park, Flag Animal Farm, microlight flights and Thompson’s Beach. Durban to South Coast

Just 1.5 hours from Durban, the South Coast offers a new world filled with romantic attractions for you and bae. The coastal destination boasts some of the province’s best beaches and leading accommodation options. Dabble in adventure, watersports, arts and craft and dine at some sumptuous foodie joints. Popular pit stops include The Waffle House, The Red Desert, Mac Banana and Beaver Creek Coffee Farm.

Johannesburg to Pilanesberg

It takes travellers 2.5 hours to get to Pilanesberg via Johannesburg. The Pilanesberg is a famous mountain in the North West Province and is close to many attractions. Spend your days going in search of the Big 5 at the Pilanesberg National Park, explore the Maze of the Lost City or splash about at the Valley of Waves in Sun City. The area is also home to a range of cultural tours, hikes and even hot air balloon experiences.

Cape Town to Langebaan

Langebaan is 122km away from Cape Town via the R27. Known as one of South Africa’s oldest towns, it was once known as a meeting place of Khoi leaders. This seaside town is home to the West Coast National Park and Langebaan Lagoon. Other pit stops include !Khwa ttu that offers insight on the Khoi people with guided tours, and Thali Thali Game Lodge, which offers archery lessons and game drives.

Port Elizabeth to Tsitsikamma

Travellers will embark on a 2 hour road trip from Port Elizabeth to Tsitsikamma. Once there, couples can tap into their adventurous side. It boasts some incredible views of the Tsitsikamma Mountains and the Indian Ocean and allows travellers to enjoy lush landscapes, cuisine and views.

There are many small towns worth exploring along the route, including St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay. Pit stop options include Tsitsikamma Canopy Tours where couples can zipline from one platform to the next along the Tsitsikamma Forest or bungee jumping at the world’s highest bungee bridge, situated at Bloukrans River Bridge.