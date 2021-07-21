5 South African private villa escapes we love for families

With the country currently in adjusted Level 4, keeping your family protected during the pandemic is vital. For those who want to enjoy all the benefits of a holiday, a private villa that overlooks grand views in some of the country’s best locations is just what you need to get away from it all.

This week, we look at some private villas that you can book. Note: Due to adjusted Level 4 restrictions, we have not included Gauteng on the list. Zinkwazi Laguna, KwaZulu-Natal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perfect Hideaways (@perfecthideaways) Zinkwazi Laguna, just under an hour from Durban, offering an idyllic beach vacay that incorporates everything to keep the entire family happy. The six-bedroom property comes kitted with a pool that overlooks the spectacular lagoon, dishwasher, a modern kitchen, TV, washing machine, braai facilities and wi-fi.

In addition, a full time housekeeper is available. The property that seamlessly integrates outdoor and indoor living is ideal for adventure enthusiasts. Spend days stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking or swimming, or head to one of the loungers to catch up on your latest book club read. Or whip up endless cocktails and savour the view. Travellers with boats are welcome to bring it along, but you need to make prior arrangements with the property. The beach house sleeps 8 adults and 8 children.

Rates start from R12 900 a night, depending on the season and number of guests. Call 021 790 0972. Samara Manor House, Eastern Cape View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Seasonista Lee-Anne Summers (@leeannesummers_) Samara Manor House at Samara Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape boasts 4 bedrooms.

The property in the Karoo pays homage to the local landscape with its impressive design. From the glass double doors, beaded African artwork and attractive Karoo antiques, every detail on the property exudes sophistication. If that doesn't entice your children, then perhaps the 21-metre infinity pool that descends to a waterhole will? Here, you will get a front row seat of the animals and uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscapes. Guests get their own private vehicle, guide, tracker, chef and host. All activities are tailored to guests’ preferences.

Book the property on an exclusive use basis for R 37 500 a night. A minimum 2-night stay applies to exclusive-use bookings. Visit www.samara.co.za/lodges/the-manor/ Azure, Western Cape Picture: supplied.

Whether you Netflix and chill, soak in the heated pool or brave the cold ocean, Azure on the West Coast is an experience for both young and old. The four bedroom property sleeps 8 guests, with some boasting fabulous sea views. As you are travelling during winter, the five fireplaces, Nespresso machines and braai facilities are sure to warm you and your family. For the adventurous, the rental offers boogies boards and a canoe. And mats for those early sunrise yoga sessions. Rates start from R5950 a night. Visit www.perfecthideaways.co.za/accommodation/azure/.

The Farmhouse at Royal Malewane, Kruger National Park View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Malewane (@royalmalewane) The Farmhouse at The Farmstead Lodge at Royal Malewane in the Greater Kruger National Park is the epitome of a gorgeous bush break.

The bush villa sleeps six adults and two children. Besides its opulent yet laid back design, the villa offers a luxurious deck with a large swimming pool immersed in the bush. That's not all. Guests also have use of the housekeeping team, chef, butler, and dedicated ranger and tracker. Rates start from R202 300 a night. Visit www.theroyalportfolio.com/royal-malewane

Perivoli Lagoon House, Western Cape View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perivoli Lagoon House (@perivolilagoonhouse) Perivoli Lagoon House is a 2-hour drive from Cape Town. Designed by architect Gregg Goddard with interior design by Simoné Henckert, Perivoli overlooks the banks of the Klein River lagoon.

The villa boasts 4 double suites with private bathrooms and terraces, a heated infinity pool, a state-of-the-art kitchen, spacious indoor and outdoor dining areas. The exclusive-use villa caters for up to eight people, with flexible booking options that include housekeeping service or self-catering options. The activities include guided fynbos walks, beach excursions to nearby Walker Bay Nature Reserve, birdwatching, mountain biking and canoeing.