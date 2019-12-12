5 theatre shows to add to your Durban travel itinerary









You would never associate a theatre show as a tourist activity, but many travellers are now incorporating them to their itinerary. Durban boasts many productions. Here are 5 to check out: Alice in Wonderland Kickstart family's end-of-year pantomime is a new production based on the classic book by Lewis Carroll, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. This version of the classic tale offers an array of zany, and topsy-turvy characters, including puppets, magical scenery, vibrant costumes, jokes and toe-tapping songs. The show takes place until January 5, at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. Book at Computicket. Globe Trotting Suzy

The festive puppet show sees Suzy travelling the world to see what children in other countries celebrate. Suzy is celebrating Christmas in Durban, and she asks her father if all the children in the world are celebrating Christmas. Daddy explains that different cultures have different days to celebrate. Suzy then whizzes around the world in a spaceship to find out. The show includes a colouring-in session and competition. It will be staged from December 9 to 21, at the Rhumbelow Theatre, in Umbilo. Tickets are available at Computicket or call 082 499 8636.

Aladdin, the Princesses and a Lamp

Rockwood Theatre Sibaya springs to life this musical theatre production. The family-friendly show will have young and old enthralled with gorgeous costumes, song and dance. The story centres around a Genie and his three sidekicks - Gigi, Jojo and Jean, who are on a mission with Aladdin to find the princess of his dreams. The adventure takes them on a journey to magical worlds. Reserve your seats at just R80 per person at 031 161 0000 or the Rockwood Theatre booking office in Sibaya Casino Imbizo.

The ABBA Show

Squeeze back into your ’70s clothing and let your inner dancing queen out with this show.

Johnny Van Grinsven, the producer, director and CEO of The Showtime Australia Group, said: “The festive season is a great time for this show because it’s joyous and the crowd gets into it with their costumes, dancing and singing along. It partners well with the spirit of celebration that is around at this time of year.”

Expect live performances of the group’s hits. The show will be held from December 13 to January 12, at the iZulu Theatre, at Sibiya Casino. Tickets are available at Computicket or call 031 580 5000.

Mysteries: A Unique Magic Show

Created by and starring acclaimed magician, Russell Comrie, and directed by former Durban director, academic and magician, Murray McGibbon, the one-man show explores the nature of secrets and how they shape our perception of magic, reality and ourselves. Mysteries is witty, enchanting, and mystifying, and it’s a guided tour into the secret world of a master magician. Comrie takes audiences on a magical journey, performing his take on the classic tricks of yesteryear, lifting the veil on the gambler’s subtle art. The show is suitable for children over the age of 10. Stages from December 19 to 22 at Seabrooke’s Theatre at the Durban High School in Durban. Tickets are available at Quicket.co.za