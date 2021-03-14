5 unmissable activities to add to your Lower South Coast bucket list

If you are planning a visit to the South Coast, here are some family-friendly activities to add to your itinerary. These include: Farm adventures View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Page - South Coast (@mac_banana_) The warm climate and fertile land make the South Coast a prime farming destination, with many of the Lower South Coast farms inviting visitors for fun excursions and tastings. Families can enjoy a memorable day out while learning a bit about the local agricultural offerings. Farms include:

· Beaver Creek Coffee Estate in Port Edward has an on-site café and incredible mountain biking tracks: Call 039 311 2315/47 or email [email protected]

· Riverbend Crocodile Farm in Southbroom includes an animal farm, gifts and crafts. Call 083 265 9583 or 039 316 6204 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

· MacBanana Estate & Adventures in Munster and Glenmore includes a farm stall, banana tours, quad bikes, zipline, paintball, mini golf, obstacle challenge, archery, rope adventure park and restaurants. Call 039 319 1033 or email [email protected]

Whale watching

Spot the migration of the humpback and southern right whales between May and September.

Whale watchers on the Lower South Coast can also enjoy the delightful antics of resident common and bottlenose dolphins, as well as the annual Sardine Run during the winter months.

Places to view include Ramsgate Whale Deck and Umtentweni Whale Deck.

Food spots

After all that exploring, you need to fuel up. The Lower South Coast is home to many eateries, from seaside cafes to fine dining establishments.

These include Waffle House in Ramsgate and Leopard Rock Coffee Shop and Lookout Chalets in Oribi Gorge.

Shipwrecks and maritime history

The Lower South Coast boasts a wealth of maritime history dating back to the 1500s. Learn more about adventures on the high seas and the fates of intrepid travellers to this beautiful region.

Visit the Port Shepstone Maritime Museum or Sao Joao Portuguese Monument in Port Edward.

Bird watching

With its many nature reserves and dramatic landscape, the Lower South Coast is one of the country’s best hiking and birding destinations.

There are many natural birding habitats, including coastal and wetland environments, forests, woodland and grassland, all home to unique bird life.

Visit Mpenjati Nature Reserve in Trafalgar, Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide or River Valley Nature Reserve in Margate for cool sightings.