Located in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa, the Drakensberg Mountains are a popular getaway for those in search of a memorable family holiday or looking for a r estful getaway.



Many resorts, lodges and hotels are specifically suited for families with the abundance of flowers, wildlife, birds and outdoor activities to ensure that all members of the family get to enjoy their holiday.





1. Alpine Heath Resort





Situated close to Bergville, this family friendly 4* hotel is the perfect location for those in search of tranquility, relaxation and majestic views. For those who opt to venture out a bit, there are options of outdoor activities and nearby attractions. Families can enjoy their stay in one of the many luxury chalets with incredible views of the mountains. Rates for a double room at a 6-sleeper chalet are from R2 940 per room at the time of publishing. View accommodation or book your stay.





2. Champagne Castle Hotel





This 4*family friendly stay is situated within a world heritage site offers exciting activities and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. This accommodation offers a window to some of the most beautiful mountains in the world. The resort is not short of activity options, such as horse riding for the teenagers, pony rides and animal farm with a petting zoo for the little ones, Trout fishing for mom and dad, tennis courts, bowls, volleyball, badminton, croquet, rounders, games room with table tennis, pool and football, board games, darts and h iking trails for the friends and extended family who have also been included in the family holiday. Rates for a double room are from R2 170 at the time of publishing. View accommodation or book your stay.





3. Drakensberg Sun Resort





This 4* resort in the Drakensberg, provides guests with the ultimate luxury and comfort. This also includes spectacular mountain views. Its great variety of both indoor and outdoor activities includes canopy tours, mountain biking, boating, horse riding, volleyball and trout fishing for families seeking adventure. Guests at the resort can also enjoy the views of a beautiful private lake. Rates for a standard double room are from R2 970 at the time of publishing. Low season rates from R1 500 per person sharing per night. View accommodation or book your stay.





4. Little Switzerland Resort





If you're looking to bring family together from Durban and Johannesburg, then this holiday haven is perfectly situated in the middle of the two major cities. This 4* resort offers guests both peace and tranquility amongst the beautiful Drakensberg Mountains. Views of the surrounding nature and wilderness, as well as nearby waterfalls, streams and forests, allows for family to explore and enjoy the very best of nature. The resort is suitable for families and friends to share self-catering chalets with the ultimate comfort as well as a choice of a mountain, garden or pool view. Rates for a double room in a 6-sleeper self-catering chalet are from R 2 420 per room at the time of publishing. View accommodation or book your stay.





5. Cavern Drakensberg Resort & Spa





Situated in a beautiful mountain location, this hidden gem is a popular getaway resort for those seeking comfortable accommodation, great country cooking, outdoor adventure and attractions. Because the resort is located within a valley, each of the beautifully decorated rooms offer guests tranquil views of the surrounding nature and scenery. Families can choose from many activities for all ages such as a playground, a games room, horse riding, a bowling green as well as a swimming pool. Standard double rooms are from R2 350 at the time of publishing. View accommodation and book your stay.





6. Cathedral Peak Hotel





Cathedral Peak Hotel is an all year-round destination in the Drakensberg, offering visitors an experience of incredible summers to wonderful winter snow. The resort is extremely popular to those who love nature and the outdoors. Situated against the breathtaking Cathedral Peak mountain range, the 4* hotel attracts many travellers including families. Its array of children activities make this an extremely sought after family friendly property. Rates from R2 750 per person per night at the time of publishing. View accommodation or book your stay.





* Rates are subject to change by the above accommodation per season.



