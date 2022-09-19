6 sho’t left spots to help you recharge those batteries

We are a few months away from the December holidays and a new year. Gosh, how time flies. Of course, while you are looking forward to unwinding, it is still some time away.

In the meantime, the stress levels are dangerously high. Time has become a currency you have very little of. And I know the thought of sipping on some vino and putting your feet up while basking in a tranquil setting sounds heavenly right about now.

No deadlines. No errands. No stress. That’s why this Heritage Month, which is also Tourism Month, we propose a sho’t left break. And we have earmarked a few spots, too.

KWAZULU-NATAL Fordoun Hotel and Spa, Midlands The entrance to Fordoun Hotel and Spa. Picture: Supplied This luxury boutique hotel and spa new Nottingham Road in the Midlands serves the best views, history and serenity.

It’s family-owned, which means guests are offered bespoke experiences that leave an indelible impression long after the star. This hotel has 22 rooms, unique in style and exudes opulence. But if you are looking for something a little more private, they recently added a self-catering farm village with 9 cottages, kitted out with all the amenities you would need for a home away from home experience. Saving the best for last, the panoramic views of the Drakensberg immediately puts guests in a tranquil state of mind.

The interior of Fordoun Hotel and Spa. Picture: Supplied And the country setting and fresh air help sustain the feeling during your stay. A stay here starts from R1 795 during off-peak times and R2 600 during peak times, for a minimum 2-day stay. And the 2-3 bedroom cottage starts from R4 515 during peak season and R3 990 during off-peak periods.

For more information, visit: https://fordoun.com/ Ghost Mountain Inn, Northern KwaZulu-Natal The interior of Ghost Mountain Inn. Picture: Facebook Dubbed Zululand’s finest country inn, this award-winning hotel is in Mkhuze, Northern Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

What is great about this spot is that you can choose between a pamper or adventure break, where you can explore the game reserves of Zululand. Also, it has a rich heritage. It was established in the early 1960s. Maureen and Roy Rutherfoord opened up their family home to an increasing number of guests.

Over time, the demand resulted in it being turned into a hotel. Guests can indulge in one of the packages: wildlife and boat safari or boat and spa. Other options include a hike to the top of Ghost Mountain where you can learn about the Battle of Tshaneni. Of course, the sunrises and sunsets are just breathtaking.

Sunrise at Ghost Mountain Inn. Picture: Facebook Guests can stay at one of their various suites. Right now, they have a few packages on offer. For more information, visit: https://www.ghostmountaininn.co.za/ JOBURG

Olive Tree Farm, Magaliesburg Soak up the sights at Olive Tree Farm. Picture: Supplied A break shouldn’t mean driving for hours to get to a destination. That’s why Olive Tree Farm made the list. It’s a short drive from Joburg and it is the ideal weekend getaway.

Located in picturesque Magaliesburg, this place is part of a shared 250ha game conservancy. What this means is that if you enjoy walks, hikes and mountain bike riding, this is one of the best spots to do it at. Close to Maropeng, which is better known as the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, Olive Tree Farm ticks a lot on the bucket list of travellers.

If you are looking to spot giraffe, sable, kudu, zebra, eland, blesbok and numerous other wildlife and bird life, this small private reserve makes it possible. Olive Tree Farm offers self-catering as well as bed and breakfast options. But it is for a minimum 2-night stay on weekends or public holidays. The interior of a suite at Olive Tree Farm. Picture: Supplied For more information, visit: https://olivetreefarm.co.za/

Akabeko Boutique Hotel, Mpumalanga Akabeko Boutique Hotel has a countryside setting with all the modern luxuries guest want. Picture: Supplied This luxury hotel, which opened in early 2016, has a countryside setting. But don’t be misled into thinking it is plain. Not at all. This working cattle farm offers all the modern luxuries travellers are looking for. There are several stylish suites, a Kalahari Couples Spa room, an outdoor jacuzzi and local fly-fishing on offer. And if you are a golfer, the Golf Course on the property makes it a win-win situation.

Each suite, which accommodates two people, is privately situated within the landscaped gardens along the Hoppe River. And no expense has been spared with the design, which includes kiaat wooden floors and black marble, each with a fireplace as well as a mosaic sunken bath doubling as a small pool. The interior of a suite at Akabeko Boutique Hotel. Picture: Supplied Aside from the lack of signal in the room, the luxurious amenities make it forgiveable for those truly wanting a break from everything.

Now it may not have a legacy behind it. But there is a meaning behind the name. Akabeko, which translates to Red Cows in Japanese, is inspired by Japanese folklore. It celebrates resilience, strength and happiness. A stay here will cost you a pretty penny. But with a starting cost of around R11 000, it’s worth every penny.

For more information, visit: https://akabekohotel.com/ CAPE TOWN Languedoc Cabin, Stellenbosch

Languedoc Cabin is the picture of serenity. Picture: Supplied Again, another perfect quick escape from the concrete jungle. Looking at the pictures, I can understand why they call it a slice of paradise. It looks every inch the part, surrounded by the harmonic sounds of nature and complemented by picturesque mountain views Languedoc Cabin rock pit. Picture: Supplied It’s celebrated as a Winelands gem, too.

So what’s on offer? Luxurious rustic cabins or a garden or paddock suite. After all, guests love options. The garden suite, which costs R1 300 for the room only, has a fully equipped kitchen and accommodates two people.

The paddock suite is an open-plan apartment with its own private parking that happens to be under an oak tree. It’s spacious and air-conditioned. Guests can watch the horses from the patio, which also has its own braai area. It costs around R1 400 for the room only. My best, though, is the rustic wooden cabin, shrouded by 70-year-old liquid amber trees.

The unit has a spacious verandah area, ideal for soaking up the serene ambience and being one with nature, as well as a braai pit and rock pond. It sleeps two and costs R1 800 per night, room only, and must be booked for a minimum of 2-nights. For more information, visit: https://www.languedoc.co.za/

Leeu Collection, Franschhoek The plunge pool at Leeu Spa by Healing Earth at Leeu Estates. Picture: Supplied When it comes to location, it really doesn’t get much better than this. This haven is nestled in the heart of Franschhoek. The Leeu Collection is the manifestation of the vision of founder Analjit Singh (aka BAS), who wanted to deliver an experience that is both sophisticated and unparalleled.

And it does so with its premium five-star and two five-star boutique properties in South Africa’s Winelands: Leeu Estates, a five-star premium 23-room country house and boutique winery in the Franschhoek valley; Leeu House, an exclusive 12-room hotel in the heart of Franschhoek village; and Le Quartier Français, a romantic 25-room also located in the village. Cellar Cottage executive suite with terrace at Leeu Estates. Picture: Supplied They have several packages available, depending on what you are wanting out of the break. But wine is definitely a great starting point, in my opinion.