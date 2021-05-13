7 bike trails to explore on the KZN South Coast this weekend

The KZN South Coast offers a variety of dense coastal forests, cliffs, gorges, valleys and farmlands- perfect for mountain biking.

Here are 7 mountain bike trails to explore on the KZN South Coast this weekend:

Rocky Bay Resorts

The famed South Coast location forms part of the sani2c and joberg2c competitions as cyclists pass through on the way to the coastal town of Scottburgh.

The mountain biking trails include 9km, 12km, 19km and 40km courses, and 4km, 6km, 8km and 10km running trails. The trails are suited to cyclists of all levels.

Burry Stander Bike Park

Established in memory of Olympic cyclist, Burry Stander, this Umtentweni-based bike park was opened in 2014 to honour him and develop cycling among local youth.

The bike park consists of a 2km cross-country track or a 5km farm track with an on-site Kiddies Zone and coffee shop.

Lake Eland Game Reserve

Lake Eland Game Reserve has biking trails ranging in length from 4km to 45km. It crosses four distinct ecosystems.

Cyclists can enjoy quality mountain biking trails that include gorge rides and climbs and wildlife viewing.

ANEW Resort Ingeli Forest

Ingeli Forest in Harding is an indigenous forest with mountain biking trails ranging from 18km to 30km. These cross striking forest streams and waterfalls offer an exhilarating ride.

KwaNzimakwe Experience

Traversing the Mpenjati River Valley, the KwaNzimakwe multi-trails range from 4 to 22km.

It offers incredible views of stunning landscapes, wildlife and birdlife. The trails are also suited to hiking, birdwatching and 4x4 excursions.

Beaver Creek Coffee Estate

Beaver Creek Coffee Estate is a Port Edward-based biking destination and home to great coffee.

The 400m Chocochino Route around the coffee shop is ideal for children, followed by the 2.5km Espresso Route through the Beaver Creek coffee fields. The advanced 8.5km Stoney Creek Route through Beaver Creek and surrounding farms.

Clearwater Trail Centre

Just outside of Southbroom, on the banks of Mtamvuna River, is Clearwater Trails.

There are five routes, beginning with the easy 2km green route trail and extending through to the 16km route.

The bike trails end with the Coffee Bean Uphill and finish at Clearwater Cabins.