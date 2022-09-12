7 places on the KZN South Coast that offer a wellness experience

As more people focus on health and wellness to be able to deal with the challenges of life, here are seven hotspots on the KZN South Coast that promote holistic health and wellness.
The Global Wellness Institute has revealed that with the travel industry reopening, more environmentally and health conscious consumers are emerging in search of holistic experiences.
The institute’s December 2021 report forecast an annual growth rate of 20.9% in wellness tourism from 2020 to 2025, with a focus on personal care and beauty, spas and retreats.
Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment and Enterprise (SCTIE) said: “Tourists are also looking to support organisations and destinations that subscribe to a green economy, with sustainability a major driving factor.”
Here are seven hotspots on the KZN South Coast which prioritise the health and wellness tourism experience for visitors.
Highcroft Retreat & Lodge in Umzumbe
This wonderful eco-sanctuary retreat is the perfect space to reset body and mind while taking in the beauty of the surrounding tree-covered hills, rippling sugar cane fields and the cool ocean breeze.
Highcroft is focused on spiritual healing and growth, providing instruction in spiritual exercises and transformational workshops. Visitors will enjoy the comfortable accommodation and health-oriented meals.
The Green Net in Umtentweni
Committed to community upliftment, a collection of KZN South Coast residents established The Green Net which promotes and trains in environmentally-sustainable practices.
They have several ongoing projects, such as the Vukuzenzele Community Food Gardens which grow fresh produce sold to health-conscious visitors.
Nemvelo Farm in Izotsha
Another sustainable farm practice designed to work with nature rather than against it is Nemvelo Farm. These farmers have implemented a natural cycle that is recreating healthy soil and growing organic produce that is sold to the public.
Good Life Café in Shelly Beach
For hungry tourists interested in organic coffee, freshly pressed juices and smoothies, as well as healthy, tasty meals made from unprocessed, hormone-free ingredients, then Good Life Café is a one-stop shop. This café offers both sit-down meals and a drive-through option, with a gym on site, the One Life Fitness Centre.
Journey Café in Shelly Beach
Another wonderful eco-conscious, environmentally-friendly, healthy-eating option is Journey Café. The owners strive to source only the highest-quality, locally produced ingredients, with the menu offering either vegan, vegetarian or meat-eating options.
Bo-Yoga in Ramsgate
The many physical and mental benefits of yoga are well-documented, which is why Bo-Yoga is a great wellness tourism option on the KZN South Coast. This is a welcoming and tranquil studio which assists with deep-seated healing and overall well-being of mind, body and soul through self-discovery.
Secret Sithela in Munster
This is a lovely, tranquil retreat located a 10-minute walk from the beach, with a beautiful indigenous forest and picturesque dam on-site. Secret Sithela offers self-catering accommodation, massages by professional therapists as well as selling fresh produce from its organic garden.