Offering fun in the sun, whether it’s berg, bush or beach, the province of KwaZulu-Natal has loads of activities for local, national and international tourists to experience. One of the biggest offerings happens to be on a plate, with the city of Durban having built up a reputation of being a cultural melting pot, seasoned with tastes of Indian, African and European cuisine, with a Durban twist of course.

“Durban has always been known for its curries, but in recent years Durban’s cuisine offering has expanded and in almost any part of the city and you will find a restaurant, café, take-away or corner shop with something amazing to try” says Louise Howell, Marketing Manager at SUNCOAST.

Here is a list of 7 of Durban’s favourite restaurants, whether it’s an outing with colleagues, family, a partner or simply by yourself:

14 on Chartwell (Umhlanga Rocks)

One of Durban’s trendiest restaurants, located at the Umhlanga Village on Chartwell Drive. 14 on Chartwell offers diners a fine selection of artisanal cuisine, craft beers and signature giant G&T’s. Meals start from R80, with one of the specialities being the Lobster Mac ‘n Cheese (R180).

Afro’s Chicken Shop (Florida Road and Addington Beach)

A true Durban eatery, this is a bright and celebrated chicken shop, offering fresh, simple food made with the best ingredients. Being champions of recycling, Afros have stopped using plastic straws at all of their shops. Meals start from R30, with one of the most popular meals being Strips & Tjips (R49).

The Big Easy Winebar & Grill Durban by Ernie Els (Durban Central)

Inspired by Ernie Els himself, The Big Easy offers an unpretentious yet sophisticated dining destination. “Great hospitality in a fun, relaxed environment in which to enjoy the end of a long day, spending time with friends over a great bottle of wine and a meal is what it is about,” says Ernie. Meals start from R145, give the Butter Midlands Duck a try (R190).

Billy G Restaurant (Suncoast)

New to the city, Billy G is an upmarket, family buffet restaurant offering an extensive selection of dishes including a variety of hot and cold starters, main courses and desserts. Succulent cuts of meat at the carvery, a variety of casseroles, curries and vegetarian offerings, as well as seafood, pasta, salads and tantalising desserts to choose from. Pricing is R199 for adults, R120 for pensioners and varied for children.

Glenwood Bakery (Glenwood)

Considered a leader of the bread revolution, The Glenwood Bakery offers a variety of freshly made sandwiches and, on Friday’s hamburgers. The sandwiches are listed on the blackboard include at least one vegetarian sandwich and a variety of our breads are used. Meals start from R35 with one of the standout options being the Smoked Salmon Bagel (R45)

Four15 (Durban North)

A passionately South African Burrito Bar, Four15 offers diners wholesome and fresh Mexican food in a themed setting. The food bar’s culture has been inspired by the Mission District in San Francisco, USA. The food is messy, the people loud, the art intense and most importantly, there is a remarkable sense of community. Meals start from R60 with the “hot choice” being the Carnitas (R84)

Moyo on the Pier (South Beach)

Moyo offer a unique African dining experience. Inspired by the traditions and values of African ancestors, Moyo is a celebration of and commitment to the beauty of Africa and the industry of her people. Café-style breakfasts and lunch with an African spin for quick on the go meals are on offer. Meals start from R60 with a popular option being the Shisanyama (R79)