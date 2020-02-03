8 things you can do at the longest promenade in sub-Saharan Africa









The Durban Promenade is officially the longest in sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) The Durban promenade is one of the city’s most prized features. The new and improved promenade, hailed as the longest promenade in sub-Saharan Africa, is part of Durban’s vision to become the tourism destination of choice. It was officially launched by Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda in November and has received rave reviews on social media. Here’s what you can do at the longest promenade and its surrounding areas: Browse the stalls Start your exploring from the parking lot (if you parked in the North or South Beach area). Vendors line the pavements with their attractive, proudly South African items.

The stalls are colourful and vibrant and the friendly vendors are always ready to sell you something special, from beach hats to traditional headgear, scarves, clothes and key rings.

Make sure you carry some cash with you as the vendors don’t have card facilities.

Mini Town

This features Durban’s buildings, from the city hall to the Durban Hindu Temple and Riverside Mosque. All designs are in a two-metre structure, and offer a mini history lesson. Be sure to snap a few selfies.

Located at 114 Snell Parade, North Beach. Call 03133 7892

uShaka Marine World

The new promenade offers closer access to this attraction, home to sharks, dolphins and seals, and a range of activities for all ages. uShaka offers shark cage diving, ocean walking and snorkelling experiences. Their Wet ’n Wild and Sea World make for the perfect weekend activity.

Located at 1 King Shaka Avenue, Point. Call 0313288000.

Fun World Amusement Park

When you’re tired after soaking up the sun, sand and sea, go on a fun ride. While daring and adventurous, the rides are the ideal family activity. The cablecar also shows a view of the beachfront like no other.

Located at 78 ORTambo Parade, North Beach. Call 031 332 9776

Hire a Segway

For those who don’t want to walk the promenade, a Segway tour is an option. You can hire one at Moses Mabhida Stadium for R350pp for an hour-long tour.

A professional guide will share some insight into the beachfront as you glide along the promenade. For those who want to mark the experience with pictures, the guide stops at one of the piers for a photo opportunity.

Visit www.segwayglidingtours.com

Stand-up paddle-boarding lesson

If you love the ocean then you should consider a stand-up paddle-boarding (SUP) lesson. Xpression on the Beach hosts daily lessons for all ages.

Group lessons are R150pp with equipment, for Wednesday and Saturday. Private lessons start at R200pp daily. They also offer surfing or cycling.

Call 0741341232 or email [email protected]

Dine at a beach restaurant

There are a string of restaurants that serve up a range of cuisines to suit all types of visitors. Popular choices include California Dreaming, Circus Circus, the Cargo Hold at uShaka, Surf Riders, Moyo and Café Jiran.

Grab a drink at the Panorama Bar

After a long day of exploring, head to the Panorama Bar at the Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani for a sundowner. The bar serves Durban-style cuisine and a range of cocktails, including the Whisky Jinga with apple juice and honey and the Tall Tanq, a type of G&T.

Located at 63 Snell Parade. Call 0313621300.

[email protected]