A taste of tourism: First annual Liquidus Whisky and Wine Festival hits KZN
Whisky and wine play an integral role in South African culture. This is evident in the number of whisky- or wine-based events held in the country every year.
Adding to the list is the Liquidus Whisky and Wine Festival scheduled to run from October 6 to 8, 2021 at Cotswold Downs in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal.
This ‘Whisky and Wine Tasting Masterclass Experience’ is in its first year.
Liquidus is a bespoke beverage retailer and tasting events master with a speciality on spirits and wines sourced from international and local premium markets. The event is aimed at creating an environment that helps consumers to connect with brands better and garnering the attention of whisky and wine tourists. The organisers of the festival believe that the event will add value to the entertainment and tourism package offered in and around Hillcrest.
Speaking at the launch at Cotswold Downs on Tuesday, show director and producer Bonginkosi Ngcobo said the event was aimed at curating experiences for customers to explore the sponsor product ranges and services, including the heritage of the showcased whisky and wine brands, flavour profiles and pairing opportunities. Ngcobo said this year they were hoping to attract 1 500 consumers to participate in the tasting masterclass experience over three days. There will also be a live virtual experience.
“This wonderful story began after our CEO had attended and organised a multitude of liquor events and felt that there was a great opportunity to create one that provokes emotional connection, harnesses and showcases the best of the best in one place. We decided that the best way to take advantage of this opportunity was to create a flagship event with the goal of hosting it annually in Gauteng and KZN,” said Ngcobo.
He said the masterclass was a great way to journey through the world and explore your favourite whisky and discover more about the craft. Ngcobo said the focus would be on quality over quantity to ensure interaction and engagement. All sessions would be limited to 30 participants on site and 20 virtually for each 45- to 60-minute session. He said there would be more than 100 whiskies and wines to sample. The brands that would be available for tasting include Macallan, Johnnie Walker, Aberlour, The Singleton, Jura, Oban, Highland Park, Cardhu and Glenbrynth.
The Liquidus Whisky and Wine Festival will be held from October 6 to 8, 2021 at Cotswold Downs in Hillcrest from 1pm until 9pm. Ticket prices range from R250 to R750 and can be purchased through Ticketpro.