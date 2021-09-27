A taste of tourism: First annual Liquidus Whisky and Wine Festival hits KZN

Whisky and wine play an integral role in South African culture. This is evident in the number of whisky- or wine-based events held in the country every year. Adding to the list is the Liquidus Whisky and Wine Festival scheduled to run from October 6 to 8, 2021 at Cotswold Downs in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal.

This ‘Whisky and Wine Tasting Masterclass Experience’ is in its first year. Liquidus is a bespoke beverage retailer and tasting events master with a speciality on spirits and wines sourced from international and local premium markets. The event is aimed at creating an environment that helps consumers to connect with brands better and garnering the ­attention of whisky and wine tourists. The organisers of the festival believe that the event will add value to the entertainment and tourism package offered in and around Hillcrest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liquidus Whisky&Wine Festival (@thewhiskyandwinefestival) Speaking at the launch at Cotswold Downs on Tuesday, show director and producer Bonginkosi Ngcobo said the event was aimed at curating experiences for customers to explore the sponsor product ranges and services, including the heritage of the showcased whisky and wine brands, flavour profiles and pairing opportunities. Ngcobo said this year they were hoping to attract 1 500 consumers to participate in the tasting masterclass experience over three days. There will also be a live virtual experience.