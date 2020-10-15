Adventure tourism could be the lifeline KZN needs right now

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Adventure travel is seeing river rafts, scuba diving gear, mountain bikes, 4X4s and binoculars coming out of mothballs to get KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism industry firing again on all cylinders. KZN, with its endless stretch of beach, scenic Drakensberg mountain resorts and the many game parks and nature reserves, provides the perfect destinations for adventure travellers. River rafting in the ‘Berg, a safari on foot, abseiling down cliffs, diving with the sharks, turtle tracking in iSimangaliso wetland park, scuba diving, tandem skydiving, wildlife safari tours and 4X4 off-road tours are just some of what travellers can expect. "Given that adventure activities take place in large unspoilt spaces and on off-the-beaten paths, this could act as an added advantage to the comeback of KZN’s tourism sector. At the same time, all health and hygiene protocols are in place to ensure the safety of travellers, "Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said in a statement. A destination that has it all

Thulisile Galelekile, the general manager for marketing at Tourism KZN, told IOL Travel last month that KwaZulu-Natal is a destination that has it all.

"We pride ourselves as a destination that has it all. Once you experience the province, nothing else compares. It touches your soul and lures you back for another visit. There’s something about KZN that makes people come back, which explains the large number of repeat international and local visitors," she said.

Galelekile said that KZN has experiences to suit everyone’s budget, whether you prefer staying in backpackers accommodation, a camping site, hotel or all-inclusive luxury resort. With South African attractions now focusing on domestic tourism, there’s plenty of activities one can enjoy for free or at a discounted rate.

“Tourism KwaZulu-Natal is working closely with its trade partners to showcase the specials and discounts on offer. These can be found on our social media page and website. Now there's no excuse not to explore our beautiful province, " added Galelekile.

Visit http://www.zulu.org.za/dokzn/specials for discounts